Why is Mark Jackson being dismissed from his job at MSG? Looking at Knicks' shocking decision

Mark Jackson was let go once again from his on-air broadcasting of NBA games. Earlier this year, Jackson was a part of the massive layoffs at ESPN. He has since worked at MSG Networks as a fill-in color commentator for New York Knicks games.

Not anymore. Jackson was dismissed from his duties with MSG. He will no longer be calling games for the Knicks on the network owned by the team.

The New York Post reported the news. Jackson was dismissed after the team was upset with Jackson on the team plane. Jackson seems to have been banned from the team plane and his duties as a fill-in for Clyde Frazier on MSG.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The decision comes after Jackson had an alleged disagreement with an assistant coach. Knicks leadership, including team president Leon Rose, made the move to dismiss Jackson.

“We weren’t able to work something out this season,” an MSG Network spokesman told The Post.

Rose was the final decision-maker. He banned Jackson from the team plane, hotel and bus, according to "The Post". It is normal for team broadcasters to travel with the team in the NBA. However, they are often separated from the team’s main activities.

It is unknown which assistant coach Jackson had an issue with. In 2014, he did have a disagreement with current Knicks assistant Darren Erman.

Jackson fired Erman from his staff when he was the head coach of the Golden State Warriors. Erman allegedly recorded Jackson and his players without his knowledge.

Mark Jackson let go once again

Mark Jackson was on the top team for ESPN’s live NBA coverage. He had established himself as a key color commentator on the network. For years, he called the NBA Finals alongside Jeff Van Gundy and Mike Breen.

He and Van Gundy were both let go due to budget cuts. ESPN’s top team now consists of Doris Burke and Doc Rivers, alongside Breen.

Mark Jackson was set to work on MSG as a fill-in when Frazier missed time. He would have been paired with his longtime partner, Breen, who also broadcasts Knicks games on MSG. Wally Szczerbiak will fill in instead.

Jackson had a unique arrangement with MSG. He was not going to be paid by the network but instead compensated as an offset for the money ESPN still owes him. ESPN approved the deal to allow Jackson to work for MSG. That is now off the table.

Mark Jackson was once a star point guard on the Knicks. He played for New York from 1987 until 1992 and once again for the 2001-02 season.