Why was Mark Jackson fired from Knicks? Looking at MSG broadcaster denied access to team plane

Mark Jackson, the 1988 NBA Rookie of the Year, is also famously known for his commentary work for ESPN alongside Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy. But he was released from that role in July 2023.

Recently, Jackson was dismissed from his current job at Madison Square Garden and even banned from the team plane, as per the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Marchand, Jackson was supposed to fill in the role of Knicks legend Walt Frazier on certain occasions. So why was Mark Jackson fired from the Knicks? The report mentioned that a "kibosh" was put in place by Knicks president Leon Rose due to "an old quarrel with Jackson and an assistant coach."

Additionally, a spokesman from the MSG Network briefly commented on the matter, as per the same report from Marchand.

"We weren't able to work something out this season."

Aside from the reasonings of an "old quarrel" and failure of the agreement going through from both parties, an official statement is yet to be released by the New York Knicks organization. Similarly, Jackson is also yet to comment on the matter.

Mark Jackson was fired by ESPN in July 2023

Mark Jackson was among the few whom ESPN fired in their lay-off in July 2023. Following the firing, he released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) regarding his situation.

"This morning, unexpectedly, I was informed that my services were no longer needed at ESPN," Jackson said. "Although shocked and dismayed with the suddenness of it all, I would like to thank ESPN and all the staff of the NBA ESPN crew for allowing me to be a part of the organization for the past 15+ years."

"I would also like to thank the NBA fans watching at home and in the arenas throughout the league for all of your support," Jackson added. "To the NBA, a heartfelt thank you for allowing a kid to continue to accomplish his dreams."

Expand Tweet

According to The Associated Press' Joe Reedy, Jackson first landed in ESPN in 2006 and left for some time to be the head coach of the Golden State Warriors in 2011. However, he later returned to the network in 2014 after his head coaching job was replaced by Steve Kerr.