Why was Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong arrested? Closer look at shocking allegations on NBA personality explored

Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong was arrested on Saturday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Dallas Police Department, via WFAA, responded to a call at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

The report said that Armstrong and the victim, a woman, were in the middle of an argument when he turned physical, hit her with the gun and threatened to fire it. The coach was booked before 7:30 a.m. on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. Armstrong paid his bond, which was set at $35,000.

After a 13-year NBA career, Armstrong became an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks in 2009.

Armstrong's first experience in the league was with the Orlando Magic in 1995. The point guard stayed in Florida for eight years, taking home the NBA Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year awards in the same year (1999). After that stop with the Magic finished, Armstrong joined the New Orleans Hornets (2003-2004), then the Dallas Mavericks (2004-2006), Indiana Pacers (2006-2007) and New Jersey Nets (2007-2008), where he finished his career.

He was hired as an assistant coach for player development and helped the team win their first-ever NBA championship two years later.

Dallas Mavericks issue statement about Darrell Armstrong's arrest

The Dallas Mavericks released a statement on Darrell Armstrong's incident and subsequent arrest, announcing they suspended Armstrong while the case is solved.

"The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident involving a member of our staff and are gathering all relevant information surrounding the incident. We take this matter seriously. The employee has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of legal proceedings. This matter is currently under review by the appropriate legal authorities. Due to this fact, we will allow the legal process to run its course and we will refrain from further comment while proceedings are ongoing."

Armstrong is yet to speak on the situation at the time of writing. The Mavs have another issue to deal with days after Luka Doncic was shockingly traded to the LA Lakers in a move that didn't please fans.

