“‘Why not me? You took care of Klay, you took care of Steph” - NBA analyst says that Draymond Green is definitely something to keep an eye on, says things are coming to a head for the Warriors

According to The Athletic, Draymond Green is looking for a max contract extension with the Golden State Warriors. He is eligible for an extension on August 3 and hopes to earn big money.

The situation with the Warriors isn't ideal. They are among the highest-paid teams in the league, and the luxury tax will cause them issues.

NBA analyst Keith Smith believes Green wants the same treatment that Steph Curry and Klay Thompson received when they were free agents.

"I think this is Draymond basically kind of saying, 'Hey, I'm extension eligible... take care of me. Why not me? You took care of Steph, you took care of Klay when they were free agents,'" Smith said.

As impressive as Curry and Thompson are, Draymond Green might be the most important player on the team. He is a defensive specialist who does everything on the floor.

Draymond Green wants to get paid

The four-time All-Star has two years left on his contract with the Warriors and will be paid $25.8 million next season. However, his contract has a player option for the 2023-24 season, allowing him to terminate the contract and become a free agent early.

Draymond Green is eligible for a four-year extension that would pay him $138.4 million. The contract would extend Green's time with the Warriors for five seasons. He'd be paid $164.2 million, around $33 million per season.

Green will be 37 in the final season of his contract, so he would most likely finish his career with the Warriors.

The team needs to sign him because he's the ultimate glue guy. However, he may not be worth that much money.

The Warriors are in trouble

According to Keith Smith, the Warriors will be in a rough spot if they decide to keep both Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.

"If they were to max out Wiggins and then give Poole anything close to the max, they'd be over half a billion dollars into salary, plus taxes, plus penalties," the NBA analyst revealed.

Joe Lacob, the Warriors owner, has complained about the luxury system being unfair to his team. The businessman believes the league should have a better system that helps teams re-sign their drafted players.

"I think we're seeing some things start to come to a head a little bit for the Warriors," Keith Smith said. "We saw that with losing Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II in free agency," Smith said. "Joe Lacob has already come out and said, 'Yeah, I don't know if we can keep both Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.'"

The Warriors are coming off another NBA championship, their fourth in the last eight years. However, they will have to figure out the contract situation and convince players to take pay cuts if they want to remain competitive.

Losing Draymond Green would be extremely tough for the franchise as he's one of the cornerstones.

