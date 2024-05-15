Why is Mike Conley not playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? T'Wolves guard's latest injury update for Game 5 (May 14)

Mike Conley will not suit up for the Minnesota Timberwolves in pivotal Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets. Conley was ruled out minutes before tipoff with a right Achilles soreness injury he suffered in Game 4. The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter after the veteran point guard attempted a corner 3 and landed on his right heel.

Conley limped off the floor in pain after that possession. He wasn't on the Timberwolves injury report until Tuesday morning when the Timberwolves initially listed him as questionable. Conley tried warming up, too. However, he was ruled out as a game-time decision.

It's a huge blow for the Timberwolves as they are coming off back-to-back home losses, surrendering their 2-0 lead in the series.

Conley is the best playmaker on the Timberwolves and his absence will cost the team's struggling offense. Conley averaged 10.8 points and a team-high 7.8 assists in four games this series, shooting 38.9% from 3.

Minnesota hasn't scored over 110 points in any games, while the Nuggets have breached that mark twice.

Nevertheless, Conley's absence has led to Nickeil Walker-Alexander's introduction in the starting lineup, giving the team more length and size defensively.

Timberwolves need more from Anthony Edwards offensively in Mike Conley's absence

Mike Conley's absence has only burdened Anthony Edwards more. The former No. 1 pick will have to hone in on his playmaking, maintaining his scoring to ensure the Timberwolves don't feel Conley's absence as much. Edwards has managed 5.0 assists a game but committed 3.0 turnovers on average.

He has been the best scorer in this series, putting up 33.3 points per game and shooting on 61/44/81 splits. However, that hasn't been enough, especially with others struggling to get going. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, in particular, were underwhelming in the home games.

Edwards will be tasked with ensuring the others also make an impact by getting them easy looks on offense. His dribble penetration game will be crucial as the Nuggets haven't been able to limit him on drives, making it a crucial yet rare working aspect of the T'Wolves offense.

Meanwhile, Minnesota will also demand a better output from Nickeil Walker-Alexander after replacing Mike Conley with him in the starting lineup. Walker-Alexander has been solid defensively but has averaged only 6.8 ppg, shooting on 37/26/100 splits.