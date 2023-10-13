Miles Bridges has constantly been in media headlines. He was charged with serious domestic violence charges last year, because of which he was also facing some serious jail time. He avoided time behind bars by pleading no contest to the charges. The Charlotte Hornets player once again grabbed the headlines after North Carolina authorities issued a criminal summons for him on Wednesday.

Later, Bridges temporarily changed his X profile picture to Johny Depp. Depp was falsely accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard. By changing the profile picture, Bridges might have indicated a similar turn of events in his case as well. But these answers will only be answered after the court's decision.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard were involved in a series of legal battles last year. Heard had filed for divorce and accused Johnny of domestic violence. Depp received a total of $15 million from Heard in compensatory and punitive damages for defamation.

Expand Tweet

The Hornets forward missed the entirety of the last season. Despite his legal troubles, he was offered a qualifying offer of $7.9 million by the Hornets for the upcoming season. Prior to his legal troubles, Miles Bridges had a career-high 2021-22 season where he averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Miles Bridges' legal troubles so far

Bridges was taken into custody last year after an alleged incident that involved him assaulting his partner Mychelle Johnson in front of their two children.

Miles Bridges was later released after posting a $130K bond. He was later charged with one felony count of causing harm to a parent of a child and two felony counts of child abuse. After changing his plea to no contest for the felony domestic charge, the other two charges were dropped. He was subsequently given a three-year probation sentence.

As a result, the NBA charged him with a 30-game suspension without pay. Twenty of these games were already considered served because of the player missing the entirety of the season.

According to ESPN, the latest incident involving Bridges' took place at his own residence on Oct. 6, at around 9 p.m. during a custody exchange between him and his ex-partner. In the new series of incidents, Bridges is accused of threatening his former girlfriend in addition to vandalizing her vehicle by throwing billiard balls.

Expand Tweet

Miles Bridges is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on Nov. 13. Besides the new criminal summons, he also has an unserved arrest warrant for allegedly violating the domestic violence protective order on Jan. 2.