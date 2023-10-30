The Minnesota Timberwolves are one of many popular NBA teams in Brazil, with the football-crazed nation also having plenty of NBA fans. This includes one fan who runs his own fan support account for the Timberwolves on X/Twitter with 46.5K followers.

The account's bio says it is not affiliated with the NBA or Timberwolves franchise. However, the official account caught wind of the fan page because of a recent tweet, but for all of the wrong reasons.

The Timberwolves Brasil account tweeted out a bizarre CGI video which was posted after the Timberwolves beat the Miami Heat to move to 1-1 on Saturday.

The caption was simply “1-1. Voltamos” which translates to “we are coming back”. However, the accompanying video was anything but simple. It showed a gigantic Wolf devouring a small animated jaguar in was very suggestive way.

The fan account seems confused about everyone’s responses. He said it was just a joke and that he was trying to say the Wolves are ‘eating’ after their win.

The official Minnesota Timberwolves account caught wind of the strange post and replied with their own meme. They posted Thanos from the Avengers wearing a T’Wolves hat and looking at a cell phone in horror.

The tweet went viral with more than 44M views. It also had 4.7K replies, 18K retweets and 38K likes. Some fans had fun with the post and suggested it could be used to decorate the team’s In-Season tournament special court.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Atlanta Hawks Game preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves take their 1-1 record to Atlanta to take on the Hawks. The game tips off 7:30pm ET from State Farm Arena. The Hawks will play the game with a 1-2 record.

Jaden McDaniels and Shake Milton will be game time decisions for the T’Wolves, while the Hawks have no one listed on their injury report. Wesley Matthews continues to be out.

Minnesota is a slight favorite on the road at -2.5.

It will be a battle between Trae Young and Anthony Edwards. Early on in the season, both are putting up solid scoring numbers. Edwards is averaging 22.5 ppg, while Young has 20.3 ppg this season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have the size advantage in this one with their front line of Rudy Gobert and Karl Anthony-Towns. However, the Hawks could speed the game up with their pace which would limit the effectiveness of those two towers.