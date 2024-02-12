Why is Mitch Kupchak stepping down as Hornets’ GM? All details explored

Mitch Kupchak is stepping down as the general manager of the Charlotte Hornets. The team released a statement announcing the move and said they will search for a new GM. Kupchak will relinquish his roles as GM and president of basketball operations. He will stay with the team in an advisory role once his replacement is hired.

The statement was very favorable toward Kupchak. The new owners of the Hornets, Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin, spoke of Kupchak and his contributions to the franchise.

“Mitch’s success as an NBA executive speaks for itself and we thank Mitch for all his work during his six years leading our basketball operations,” said Hornets owners Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin. “His professionalism, integrity and commitment have been a major benefit to our franchise."

"We have built a strong relationship with Mitch during our time as owners. We are thrilled that he will remain with the franchise in an advisory capacity as his experience and knowledge of the NBA will be a valuable resource for our team as we move forward.”

Kupchak put together a legendary basketball career. He won 10 championships as a player and team executive. He has been leading the Hornets front office since April 2018.

He was also a front office executive with the LA Lakers before taking the job with Charlotte. He led the Lakers front office for 17 years. LA won four titles in that span.

Kupchak was a heck of a player before his executive career. He was drafted 13th overall in the 1976 NBA Draft out of North Carolina. He played ten seasons with the Lakers and Washington Bullets.

Mitch Kupchak is out in Charlotte

There was no confirmation if Mitch Kupchak, 69, was let go. The statement says he was stepping down to allow the team to find his replacement as he takes less responsibility with the team.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Hornets will make the hire before the season ends. They will seek a top-talent, younger executive.

The Hornets will focus on other current general managers to fill the role. Sources said that Wojnarowski reported the shortlist includes Philadelphia's Elton Brand, New Orleans' Trajan Langdon, Cleveland's Mike Gansey and the LA Clippers' Trent Redden. Brooklyn's Jeff Peterson, Washington's Travis Schlenk and Sacramento's Wes Wilcox are assistant GMs who are also in the mix for the role.

The new owners of the Hornets - Plotkin and Schnall - have made many changes to the team since taking majority ownership. They traded away multiple players, including Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington and Terry Rozier.

The team also began a $275 million arena renovation. They also announced plans for a $60 million practice facility. With an 11-41 record, Charlotte has been one of the worst teams in the league this season.

