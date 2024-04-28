Why is Mitchell Robinson not playing tonight: Latest on Knicks center's status for Game 4 vs Sixers (April 28)

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is ruled out for Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. The Knicks center sprained his right ankle in the first half of Game 3 between the Knicks and the 76ers. He did not return for the game.

Robinson was listed as questionable for Game 4 after reports that he felt discomfort in his right ankle. With the Knicks leading 2-1 in the series, they will be playing without their center, which is a big blow to the Knicks’ hope.

There was no clarity provided as to when Mitchell Robinson injured his ankle. However, what is more concerning is the fact that he has suffered the injury in the same area he had surgery earlier this season. Robinson missed over four months due to the injury.

Mitchell Robinson’s injury update

Before he was declared out for the Game 4 against the Sixers, the Knicks had put him under questionable in the injury report. Mitchell Robinson has not participated in the practice ahead of the game 4 vs the 76ers and there were already doubts that he will be able to take the court for the Knicks’ crucial game.

Earlier, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau showed hope that his center would be better before Game 4 and expected Robinso to be able to participate in practice.

“The reality is, he’ll warm up tomorrow and see where he is,” Thibodeau said according to the New York Post.

Mitchell Robinson had already missed 50 games this season and played only 31 games for the Knicks. In those 31 games, he averaged 5.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. He is perhaps the most important player for the Knicks when it comes to defending Joel Embiid who has been a monster in the paint.

While there is no clarity about the gravity of the injury, the Knicks should only hope that he hasn’t reaggravated the ankle injury he had to have surgery for.

Mitchell Robinson against the Sixers in this series

Mitchell Robinson’s primary job as a center is to defend Joel Embiid in the paint. The Knicks have enough offensive players to score, however, when it comes to defending Embiid, no one does the job better than him on the Knicks’ roster. In his absence, the Knicks will use Isaiah Hartenstein and Precious Achiuwa for the job.

So far, Robinson hasn’t had a great offensive game. He had 8 points in Game 1 on three of five shooting from the field. However, he ended up having 12 rebounds and four massive blocks. In Game 2, Robinson scored just one point in 18 minutes. In Game 3, he had 2 points in 12 minutes before he exited the game with the injury.

