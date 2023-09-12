Why is the NBA 2K24 badge regression facing criticism? Reasons behind massive outrage explored

One of NBA 2K24's new features is causing gamers some problems. Badge regression in MyCareer doesn't appear to have the positive impact the game designers may have hoped for.

In previous versions of NBA 2K, players could choose which badge to work on and slowly grind their way to a "Gold" or "Hall of Fame" badge. Players would do this by choosing badges to work on in training and by playing the game a certain way.

However, this year NBA 2K has taken that option away from the players. Instead, you need to play a well-rounded game. Otherwise, you will see your badges begin to regress. You can't even choose to work on a specific badge during training.

In a recent YouTube video by popular NBA 2K streamer Chris Smoove, he likened the new badge system to a job, noting how it's like "checking into a workshop."

"This system is horrible," Smoove said. "Don't bring this back. Don't ever do this again. As sports gamers, we already reset our progress every year with the new game. But now, it's like 2K doesn't want you, in the current year of the game, to have your player, they want it to reset."

2K fans will likely be hoping that the developers patch a fix in the coming weeks, as the new badge system is clearly broken and appears to be sucking the fun out of the most popular mode on the game.

NBA 2K24's badge system is counter-productive

The NBA 2K franchise is well known for its microtransactions. Players spend real-world money to buy in-game currency, known as VC. For the MyPlayer mode, the two primary reasons a player would purchase the in-game currency are to improve the aesthetic of their player and to purchase skill upgrades to get a higher overall.

Most players initially upgrade the skills that directly give them a better chance of improving their badges. Sharpshooters will improve their three-point shooting. Big men will improve their rebounding. Then, as they play through the game, their badges related to those skills will increase at a quicker rate.

Yet, with the new badge system in NBA 2K24 and how the regression currently works, it makes little sense for users to invest real-world money. You can't always be a catch-and-shoot threat from deep if you need to be making use of your layup badges or your playmaking badges.

The new MyCareer is forcing users to play a well-rounded game rather than enjoy the game as they see fit. Badges are integral to improving a MyPlayer's overall skill level and earning the MyPoints to upgrade quickly. Without allowing users to have fun, the new badge system will likely drive more casual players toward the MyTeam functionality, thus hurting the MyCareer game mode.