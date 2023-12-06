"Why is the NBA acting like it's MLB?", " Money play": NBA fans have mixed reactions to Adam Silver's two-night draft plan

Adam Silver recently floated the idea of expanding the NBA draft to two nights, much like the NFL. Of course, the difference between the two sporting organizations is that the NBA draft is just two rounds, while the NFL draft is a whopping seven rounds. While nothing has been formally changed, Adam Silver has indicated that a move to a two-night draft is in the works.

Aside from the fact that the NBA draft is just two rounds long, others have pointed out that NBA insiders frequently steal the show during the draft. Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania, in particular, have come under fire for disclosing picks on Twitter before they were broadcast on television.

While fans have called out both insiders for taking away some of the fun from the draft, Adam Silver believes that a two-night format will add to the excitement. Speaking during a recent Sirius XM appearance, the NBA Commissioner said:

“We're working on it. And it's something that we have to continue to work through with our network, ESPN and ABC, which broadcast the draft. And then, of course, with the Players Association.”

The situation drew pretty pointed responses from fans, who were quick to share their thoughts in the replies. Check out some of them below.

Adam Silver's recent comments about a potential NBA expansion

Recently, Adam Silver fielded several questions about a potential NBA expansion. With over a decade passing since the last NBA expansion, many have wondered when Adam Silver and the NBA will shake things up and add two more teams to the mix.

While there have been no formal plans for an expansion, Silver has indicated that once the league negotiates its new media rights deals, it can head in that direction. Currently, the two leading contenders for expansion team locations are Seattle and Las Vegas; however, Mexico and another team in Canada are also possibilities.

"We will turn to expansion once those new media deals are done. It's not a sure thing but, as I've said before, I think it's natural that organizations grow over time."

While many have expressed uncertainty over the league expanding, and changing the draft to two nights, Adam Silver's ideas have been favorable among fans. The NBA In-Season Tournament, which many were hesitant about initially, has become a big hit this season.

Only time will tell whether or not extending the draft to two nights is a move that fans will embrace.