Why there are no NBA Games on 7th November 2023? 

There will be no NBA games on Tuesday, Nov. 7. It is a rare occurrence for a sport often played on holidays, including Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and more. However, the whole league will take an off on Nov. 7 to encourage fans to vote on Election Day in the United States.

This will be the second year in a row the NBA will be off on U.S. Election Day. Last year, the midterm elections were a bigger affair. In 2023, the ballots and election day will be focused on local elections, and no national representatives, senators or president will be elected. 2024 will be a giant election year for the U.S., with another presidential race.

The NBA is taking Tuesday off to encourage fans to engage in the civic process. Part of the idea concerns the league’s commitment to equal rights and social activism. It also ties into its progressive ideas and programs launched after the players took stands in support of Black rights movements in the summer of 2020.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The league will also work to promote the effort and campaign on election day. It will also share important information regarding voting information.

It will use the day to promote the works of its teams surrounding the election. Many NBA teams allow their arenas to be used as polling centers and voting locations.

When are there no NBA games?

The NBA schedule is unrelenting. From opening night, the league is nearly nonstop until the finals in June. It even plays through most holidays. There are games almost every day until the regular season ends in April. Only one day will there be no NBA games.

Of course, the NBA has huge showcase games on Christmas Day. There will be five games on Christmas this season.

The league will also have a showcase day on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There will be ten games that day, which includes two national TV doubleheaders.

The NBA also plays a selection of games on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. This season, it is not even taking Thanksgiving off. The league usually makes way for the NFL on Thanksgiving. However, the NFL is now encroaching on the NBA’s Christmas Day festivities, so the NBA is returning the favor.

The league will have games on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. That makes election day the only day with no NBA games during the 2023-24 regular season.