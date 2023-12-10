Why are there no NBA games on December 10th? Exploring reasons for Sunday's break

The NBA wanted the In-Season Tournament to be the front and center of the league’s activities leading to Christmas. Commissioner Adam Silver, for years, has long wanted to introduce a new format that would make the games more exciting. Finally, the said competition was launched in November, which also forced teams to adjust. Although the initial reception was a little lukewarm, no one can now doubt that it was a smashing success.

Silver wanted to give the new tournament as much exposure as possible. He also wanted teams competing in the knockout stages to have a little more time to prepare to give the tournament a playoff feel. When the competition was announced, the league also made sure certain dates were highlighted.

Following the group stage, the NBA made Dec. 3 and 10 non-game dates for all 30 teams. The former is for the preparation for the quarterfinals while the latter is for celebration and rest after the finals end.

The LA Lakers outlasted the Indiana Pacers in a riveting championship game. LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the favorites to a resounding win over a small market team. The Lakers ended the Cinderella run of Indiana that was led by emerging superstar Tyrese Haliburton.

The NBA wanted to give props to the title contenders, particularly the winners and decided that the league would not have games on Dec. 10.

Action will resume on Monday with 26 teams set to play. The Indiana Pacers immediately get back into the thick of things when they visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. The LA Lakers will have some time to savor their championship as their next game will be on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks.

The NBA still has a few more dates without a game after December 10

After Dec. 10, the NBA still has a few more dates where all teams will not see action. On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), every franchise will get the day off. The following night, some of the league's marquee teams such as the LA Lakers, Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will see action.

The league also considered the importance of basketball fans watching the NCAA Division I championship. There will be no games on (Apr. 8).

On Apr. 13, the second to the last day of the regular season, games will also be put on hold. Teams who booked a ticket to the play-in tournament will be given a little time to prepare.

The annual NBA All-Star festivities also ensure that no team will have a game from Feb. 16 to 21. Only the rising stars and the best players from each conference will play on the aforementioned dates.