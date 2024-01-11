"Why does NBA hate disabled people?" - Knicks in danger of losing $7.8 million DPE for loss of Mitchell Robinson has fans buzzing

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson underwent left ankle surgery last month after getting injured in their Dec. 8 game against the Boston Celtics. After Robinson's procedure, New York applied for a Disabled Player Exception worth $7.8 million because his injuries were initially deemed as season-ending.

Fast forward to the present day, and it appears that Mitchell Robinson may make a comeback after all. NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday that because Robinson may be able to return before the regular season ends, the league won't grant a DPE to the Knicks.

Fans on social media debated whether or not Robinson's return would benefit New York. Some fans, on the other hand, are simply trolling.

Here's what they said on X.

"Why does the NBA hate disabled people?"

"Wow. Massive news. Crazy how much lineup flexibility the Knicks could have if they add him back to the mix."

"They saw the winning streak and nerfed us 💔 "

"SEND HIM TO THE LAKERS."

"Trade him and start iHart permanently."

"NBA not letting no load management happen in they watch."

"That's great news for the Knicks! It seems like there's optimism that Mitchell Robinson can return from his ankle surgery and play late in the regular season. Having one of the league's best defensive centers back would be a big boost for the team."

"I CANT WAIT TO SEE MITCH AND OG’S DEFENSE ITS OVER FOR THE LEAGUE 😹. "

Mitchell Robinson potentially returning for the Knicks

Mitchell Robinson has been out for a little over a month now. Initially, fans were worried that the New York Knicks might end up slowly crumbling to their demise considering they lost their best defensive player. Before Robinson got hurt, he was the NBA's top offensive rebounder, so whoever had to fill his shoes had a tall order to live up to.

Surprisingly, New York (22-15) persevered without its big man and has climbed its way to fourth in the Eastern Conference and is also on a five-game winning streak. While credit would naturally go to the Knicks' stars, give Robinson's substitute, Isaiah Hartenstein, his flowers.

Ever since Mitchell has been out, Hartenstein lived up to the task and dominated the paint with his superb rebounding and blocking abilities. His game against the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 3 was spectacular as he notched a remarkable double-double with 10 points and 20 rebounds. Isaiah also blocked five shots, making his presence felt as New York's starting big.

However, it appears that Mitchell Robinson could come back to the team after finding out that his ankle surgery might not keep him out for the rest of the season.

Should he be able to return, issues regarding minutes might be a concern as Isaiah Hartenstein earns more playing time given his recent impact. Also, rust could get in his way come the playoffs.