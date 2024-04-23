Why is NBA launching investigation into Nikola Jokic's brothers? Nuggets star's family faces heat after alleged fan incident

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic's brother Strahinja Jokic is under NBA investigation after being filmed punching a fan in the face during Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs. Jokic's two brothers, Strahinja and Nemanja, have both been staples of the Nuggets' postseason games for quite some time. While they've become well-known figures in their own right, the latest incident could jeopardize Strahinja's future attendance.

According to TMZ, which included eyewitness accounts, after Jamal Murray knocked down the game-winner, Jokic's brother was involved in an altercation. It's unclear what sparked the altercation, but video footage provided some clarity on the situation.

Jokic's older brother Strahinja could be seen climbing over a row of chairs before punching a fan in the face. The reigning Finals MVP's other brother Nemanja followed Strahinja over the chairs, but the video cut off before things escalated.

So far no information has surfaced regarding who the fan was or whether police were involved in the altercation.

Past incidents involving Nikola Jokic’s brother both on and off the court

Back in 2021, Markieff Morris's Miami Heat faced Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets in a regular season game. After landing an elbow to the ribs of Jokic, Morris turned his back to walk away. Jokic then retaliated, charging at Morris as his back was turned and shoving him, resulting in both teams getting riled up.

The situation then spilled onto social media, with the Jokic brothers opening an account to respond to Marcus Morris calling out their brother. The back-and-forth went on for a full year, with the Jokic brothers threatening retaliation.

Morris wound up missing four months of action due to the shove from Jokic, as well as a previous neck injury he had sustained.

According to The Daily Mail, Strahinja has also been involved in a pair of off-court incidents that had nothing to do with his two-time MVP brother. In 2019, Strahinja was reportedly arrested for choking and shoving a woman who tried to leave his apartment before then taking her phone.

In 2022, he then reportedly pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanors for obstruction of phone service and felony trespassing. As part of his plea agreement, courts agreed to drop the two misdemeanors so long as he remained on the straight and narrow for one year.

Stay tuned for updates regarding the NBA’s investigation as they become available.

