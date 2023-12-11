Why do NBA players wear goggles when celebrating a championship win?

NBA teams celebrating a championship have gotten bigger and more creative over the years. What has remained constant, though, is the presence of champagne after the final buzzer of a title series has culminated. Sometimes, players can literally swim in the said drink. To protect these athletes from untoward incidents, championship goggles have become norms in these celebrations as well.

When the drinks are sizzling, alcohol could damage the eyes. There is also the possibility of corks hitting someone during the frenzied celebration. The last thing NBA teams want to risk is having one of their players get hit in the eye.

But, the real reason why these players have championship goggles is for brand visibility. LeBron James has reportedly had five different ski eye protectors every time he won a championship. He won two with the Miami Heat, one with the Cleveland Cavaliers and two with the LA Lakers. The second one with the Lakers was the recently included NBA In-Season Tournament championship.

Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green, James’ teammates in the 2020 title-winning team in LA, brought PUMA ski goggles with them. Kawhi Leonard was known to use Oakley when he won his championships with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 and the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Andre Iguodala is another Oakley fan.

While there is practicality and safety that go with the use of championship goggles, brand promotion and visibility remain as top reasons players wear them.

NBA player wearing championship goggles reportedly started with Ray Allen

Ray Allen left the Boston Celtics’ superstar duo of Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett in 2012 to play alongside LeBron James in Miami. Allen’s iconic three-pointer against the San Antonio Spurs was perhaps the biggest shot that allowed “King James” to win his first championship.

During the locker room celebration, Allen came up with Oakley ski goggles that were covered in Miami Heat colors. It was reportedly the moment that wearing them became a trend.

In the LA Lakers’ win over the Indiana Pacers for the NBA Cup championship, most had Nike goggles, including James. A few reportedly wore Adidas and other brands. In June 2024, as basketball fans watch another title celebration, many will be interested to see which brands are most visible.