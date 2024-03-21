Why is NBA pulling the plug on G-League? Adam Silver's sudden move explored

Since its establishment on April 16, 2020, the NBA G-League Ignite team has been a successful development program for promising young athletes eager to make their mark in the professional league. However, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the NBA will be shutting it down, despite Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson securing the third pick in last year's draft.

So why is the league pulling the plug on the G-League Ignite team? In a released statement by NBA G-League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim, he addressed that the changing landscape of basketball, including the NCAA's Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policy and the advent of collectives, were factors that led to the decision.

“Four years ago, we started Ignite to fill a void in the basketball landscape, and I’m proud of the contributions we were able to make to that ecosystem,” Abdur-Rahim said. “With the changing environment across youth and collegiate basketball, now is the right time to take this step."

This announcement comes as a shock, with it being unexpected due to its prospects slowly transitioning well in the professional league from the likes of Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green and Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.

When it comes to the value of the G-League Ignite team, they were able to hone the skill set of 10 basketball players, who all secured spots in the NBA draft, along with four of those athletes being selected in the top 10 of their classes.

Aside from this build-up, Ignite players also received proper endorsements and salaries while being taught to play the game at a professional level.

Moreover, the Ignite team includes this year's impressive NBA prospects, Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland, for the 2024 draft. However, the G-League ball club will play their final game on March 28 against the Ontario Clippers.

It remains to be seen what steps will be taken after the shutdown of the G-League Ignite team. Additionally, the players and the coaching staff from the team are yet to provide any comments on the matter.

How does the shutting down of the G-League Ignite team affect the NBA?

How will the shutdown of the G-League Ignite team affect the NBA moving forward? For starters, the league will lose another source of promising prospects for draft classes, outside players from the collegiate level and international teams.

With how its prospects have been performing in the league, some have argued that it was a successful endeavor in the first place. It provided another route for aspiring professional basketball players to consider other than committing to a college program.

Its package of including professional basketball being taught, alongside the salary and endorsement inclusions, was an option that was hard to pass on for some players.

Moreover, Ignite was the first basketball development program to properly compensate its athletes ahead of the league's draft classes, which earned its respectable reputation for taking care of its players amid a challenging and changing landscape.