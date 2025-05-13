Why Nico Harrison might trade Cooper Flagg? Ex-Warriors GM Bob Myers offers valuable insight

The Dallas Mavericks will be selecting first in the 2025 NBA draft, with Duke's Cooper Flagg as the consensus top pick. However, former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers planted seeds of the Mavericks potentially trading the pick rather than drafting Flagg.

Ad

Despite a measly 1.8% chance of getting the No. 1 selection, the bouncing balls fell into the Mavericks. Nico Harrison has a chance to redeem himself by either sticking with Flagg or trading him for a superstar to help Anthony Davis and the rest of the roster.

Myers explained that the Mavs are in "win now" mode, and there's a possibility of exploring the trade market and gauging the value of the 2025 No. 1 pick.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Dallas is kind of built to win now with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving," Myers said. "They could explore (trading the No. 1 pick), which is crazy. I don't think any of these other teams would be even looking at trading that pick. But otherwise, if they don't, they got a fantastic player in Cooper Flagg. Great options, what a night for the Mavericks."

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It makes sense for the Dallas Mavericks to at least know the value of the No. 1 pick and essentially the value of Cooper Flagg. The Mavericks traded Luka Doncic back in February because they want to win a championship in the next two to three years.

Flagg is deemed an NBA-ready prospect, though the injury to Kyrie Irving puts him in a position to become a playmaker and creator as a rookie. Anthony Davis will be there, as well as the rest of the roster like Klay Thompson, PJ Washington, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford.

Ad

Nico Harrison likely learned his lesson from the Doncic trade. He'll surely listen to offers this time around, but the only superstar likely worth the No. 1 pick is Giannis Antetokounmpo. Kevin Durant will be 37 years old in September, Kawhi Leonard and Joel Embiid are too injury-prone and Ja Morant has issues off the court.

Can Cooper Flagg help the Mavs contend?

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison traded Luka Doncic because they want to win a title as soon as possible. With the Mavs getting Cooper Flagg, will he help them contend in the next two to three seasons?

Ad

Flagg is a two-way player in college, and his motor makes him an exciting prospect. He still needs to improve his shot creation, but he won't have any problems adjusting to the speed and physicality in the NBA. He already impressed NBA stars last year during the Olympic preparations.

If Harrison is indeed serious about his goal, he'll need to go after a ball handler, shot creator and playmaker who can hold the fort while Kyrie Irving recovers from a knee injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.