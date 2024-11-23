Why did Nikola Jokic miss time citing personal reasons? NBA insider reports the latest on Nuggets star's absence 

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is back in action after missing three games. The three-time NBA MVP was out, citing personal reasons. According to The Denver Post, Jokic was private about his absence, leaving fans wondering about the Serbian's sudden appearance on the injury report.

Jokic was questionable to play the last two games, too. However, Insider Shams Charania provided the latest update on why Jokic was out. Charania reported that Jokic and his wide Natalia Natalija Macesic welcomed a newborn son on Thursday. Here's what Charania tweeted:

"Sources: Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic – out since Nov. 10 due to personal reasons – will return to the lineup tonight vs. the Dallas Mavericks (10 pm ET, ESPN). Jokic and his partner welcomed a newborn son Thursday night."

Jokic didn't show up for practice that day. However, he made it back in time to play the team's NBA Cup game against the Dallas Mavericks at home on Friday.

Jokic and his wife now have two kids together. They had a baby girl in September 2021. Her name is Ognjena.

