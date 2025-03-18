Why is Nikola Jokic not playing tonight? Latest on Nuggets star's availability (Mar. 17)

The Denver Nuggets designated a questionable status on reigning MVP Nikola Jokic ahead of Monday’s marquee matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Per the injury report submitted by Denver, The Joker is dealing with right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement. Hours before tip-off, Nuggets coach Mike Malone gave an update about his superstar big man.

Anthony Slater reported about Jokic’s status before game time:

“Mike Malone said he doesn’t think Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will be able to play tonight vs Warriors. Said it’ll be confirmed soon. Would put a damper on spotlight matchup.”

The Nuggets played four games in six days, including a back-to-back set on Friday and Saturday. Jokic, a fixture in the injury report in March, finally gets a breather. The Joker averages 39.9 minutes per game this month, roughly a five-minute jump from his usual 34.8 MPG in January and February.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story that will be updated.

