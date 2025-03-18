Why is Nikola Jokic not playing tonight? Latest on Nuggets star's availability (Mar. 17)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 18, 2025 00:58 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is a late scratch for Monday's marquee matchup against the Golden State Warriors. [photo: Imagn]

The Denver Nuggets designated a questionable status on reigning MVP Nikola Jokic ahead of Monday’s marquee matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Per the injury report submitted by Denver, The Joker is dealing with right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement. Hours before tip-off, Nuggets coach Mike Malone gave an update about his superstar big man.

Ad

Anthony Slater reported about Jokic’s status before game time:

“Mike Malone said he doesn’t think Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will be able to play tonight vs Warriors. Said it’ll be confirmed soon. Would put a damper on spotlight matchup.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Nuggets played four games in six days, including a back-to-back set on Friday and Saturday. Jokic, a fixture in the injury report in March, finally gets a breather. The Joker averages 39.9 minutes per game this month, roughly a five-minute jump from his usual 34.8 MPG in January and February.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story that will be updated.

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी