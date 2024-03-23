Why is Nikola Jokic not playing tonight against Portland? Latest update on 2x NBA MVP’s absence - March 23, 2024

Nikola Jokic will miss tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday Mar. 23 as the result of hip inflammation. Leading up to the game, the Denver Nuggets listed him as out on the team's injury report provided to NBA.com. The reasoning for the two-time MVP's absence? Left hip inflammation, and injury which gave him problems way back in 2017.

Jokic has impressed throughout his career, showcasing remarkable durability compared to many of his peers in the era of load management. Despite that, he will miss tonight's game against the Trail Blazers after previously being listed as questionable.

With the absence on Saturday, Nikola Jokic will have added time to recover before the team faces off with the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Given the fact that both the Trail Blazers and the Grizzlies are among the worst teams in the league, the Nuggets remain as heavy favorites heading into both games.

The team will also be without Jamal Murray, who is listed as out with a left ankle sprain, and Zeke Nnaji who is dealing with right adductor tendinosis. In addition, the team will be without Jalen Pickett, who will be out for personal reasons, and Vlatko Cancar, who has been sidelined following left knee surgery.

What happened to Nikola Jokic?

Amid the report of Nikola Jokic being sidelined for Saturday's game with the Trail Blazers, many have asked, what happened to Nikola Jokic? From the looks of things, the injury isn't one that ocurred during a game.

In addition, it has remained unclear as to what has prompted his absence for Saturday's game. Given that the Blazers and the Grizzlies are among two of the worst teams in the league, the Nuggets may simply be taking a cautious approach to his health.

If Jokic has been dealing with a hip strain, and inflammation, resting him against two low-performing teams will ensure he's healthy for key games.

Looking at Nikola Jokic's stats vs. the Portland Trail Blazers

This season, the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers have competed against one another three times, with the Mar. 23 game being the fourth. The Nuggets have so far swept the season series, picking up three wins against the Blazers.

The Feb. 2 game saw Jokic erupt for a triple-double, as he recorded 27 points, 22 rebounds, and 12 assists along with one steal and a block. Two days later when the teams played, Jokic dropped 29 points in 34 minutes, recording eight rebounds and seven assists.

Most recently, when the two teams played, Nikola Jokic once again racked up a triple-double, recording 29 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists. Over the three games played this season, Jokic is averaging 28.3 points, 15.0 rebounds, and 11.0 assists.

Given that the Nuggets will be without his production, it will be interesting to see how the team adapts.