Why is Nikola Jokic not playing tonight against Portland Trail Blazers? Latest injury update for 3x NBA MVP (Mar. 21)

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic will not play in Friday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. Unlike the past two games, where he was listed as questionable before being ruled out, the Nuggets have sidelined him since the start. The three-time MVP has been dealing with multiple injuries, which kept him on the bench for the past two games.

Jokic will miss his third consecutive matchup with left ankle impingement. He was on the injury report for a right elbow contusion, but he seems to have recovered from that ailment.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone didn't sound optimistic about Jokic's chances of suiting up against Portland, and his early status report for the game sums up his injury woes.

The Nuggets have gone 1-1 without Jokic this past week, winning against the Warriors but losing to the Lakers on the road.

Michael Malone trashes narratives on Nikola Jokic's injury absence

Much has been made of Nikola Jokic's injury absence over the past week after he missed two national TV games. When the Nuggets ruled him out of Tuesday's contest against the Warriors, insider Tim Bontemps questioned Jokic's absence, claiming it was a "horrible look for the league."

However, Michael Malone rebuked the noise surrounding the three-time MVP's absence after he was also ruled out against the Lakers. Here's what Malone said on Wednesday:

"You listen to your body. It's not just Nikola — it's our training staff. I have to, as a head coach, trust our players, as well as trust the training staff. I think someone said the other night after the Golden State game that what the Denver Nuggets did is a disgrace to the league. I think that's just a bunch of bulls**t."

Nikola Jokic has been one of the most available superstars in the NBA. It's one of the key reasons behind his three MVP wins. Jokic has missed eight games this year, two because of injuries and others, citing illness and personal reasons.

Over the past couple of weeks, he's been playing through two injuries, and with the playoffs fast approaching, the Nuggets are being cautious with his playing time and workload, with the team likely to end up with a homecourt advantage or at least a top-six finish.

