Why is Nikola Jokic not playing tonight against Thunder? Latest update on 2x NBA MVP’s absence - January 31, 2024

Nikola Jokic continues to play basketball at an elite level, fresh off the 2023 NBA championship. However, in a much-anticipated matchup against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets star will not be joining his teammates. Although he played in Monday night's 113-107 win against the Milwaukee Bucks, why is Nikola Jokic not playing against OKC?

The two-time MVP big man is dealing with lower back pain. Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone talked about the injury not being a "long-term concern," according to The Denver Post's Bennett Durando.

"I wouldn't say (it's) anything that I think is gonna be a long-term concern," Malone said. "That back pain was not improving, wasn't getting any better, so it was just determined by medical staff to try to get that back right, rehab and treatment."

Considering the importance of Nikola Jokic to the success of the Denver Nuggets, the team's medical staff is taking a cautious approach with him. Be that as it may, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and the rest of the Nuggets will need to step in Jokic's absence against one of the league's best teams.

Denver (33-15) is in second place in the Western Conference and has won seven out of its last 10 games. The head-to-head meeting against the OKC Thunder marks the fourth time these two teams have met this season. The Thunder (32-15), in third place, hold a 2-1 advantage in the three games.

Nikola Jokic injury: How many games has Nuggets star missed?

Following Nikola Jokic's lower back pain, how many games have the Nuggets star missed this season? His absence in Wednesday night's head-to-head meeting against the OKC Thunder makes it his second missed game this season. The first game he was sidelined on was on Nov. 27.

During that time, the Denver Nuggets were against the LA Clippers in a road matchup. Jokic did not suit up due to a lower back ailment as well. The Nuggets were also without Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.

However, it still ended up working out well for the reigning defending 2023 champions as they secured a 113-104 win. The team pulled off the win with Reggie Jackson leading the way with 35 points (15-of-19 shooting, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range), 13 assists and five rebounds.

Similar to Nikola Jokic's previous eight seasons, the superstar big man isn't known for missing many games as he remained consistent in being available. This season looks to be heading in the same direction.

