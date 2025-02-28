Why is P.J. Washington not playing against Hornets tonight? Mavericks star's absence from game explored (Feb. 27)

Dallas Mavericks star P.J. Washington is sidelined for Thursday's game against his former team, the Charlotte Hornets. Mavericks beat reporter Noah Weber announced the news about Washington on X (formerly Twitter).
Per ESPN, Washington is managing a right ankle sprain. He was listed as questionable following Dallas' 107-99 loss to the LA Lakers on Tuesday. The Mavericks faced their former franchise star, Luka Doncic, for the first time in that game.
Dallas coach Jason Kidd spoke about Washington's lingering ankle issues pregame:
"The concern is high, coming off this road trip and coming back home and for his ankle, hopefully he can heal here quickly and is ready to go for Saturday, but unfortunately he can’t go today," Kidd said.
Washington and the Mavericks will host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.
