Why is P.J. Washington not playing against Hornets tonight? Mavericks star's absence from game explored (Feb. 27)

Dallas Mavericks star P.J. Washington is sidelined for Thursday's game against his former team, the Charlotte Hornets. Mavericks beat reporter Noah Weber announced the news about Washington on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Per ESPN, Washington is managing a right ankle sprain. He was listed as questionable following Dallas' 107-99 loss to the LA Lakers on Tuesday. The Mavericks faced their former franchise star, Luka Doncic, for the first time in that game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas coach Jason Kidd spoke about Washington's lingering ankle issues pregame:

"The concern is high, coming off this road trip and coming back home and for his ankle, hopefully he can heal here quickly and is ready to go for Saturday, but unfortunately he can’t go today," Kidd said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Washington and the Mavericks will host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback