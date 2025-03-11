"Why that peasant speaking to KD like that?": Fans react after Grizzlies' two-way player trash talks Kevin Durant and sparks heated altercation

Fans reacted as Kevin Durant and Cam Spencer received technical fouls at the end of the third quarter of Thursday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies.

Spencer hit a 22-footer with 2.0 seconds left in the period and talked trash to KD. Durant responded by pointing at the backup guard before Desmond Bane went head-to-head with the former MVP.

Fans promptly reacted to the scuffle:

“Why that peasant speaking to KD like that?”

One fan said:

“Cam Spencer trying to yap at one of the GOATs when he’s 24 and barely averaging 3 points a game.”

Another fan added:

“You can see Ja in the back loving every second of it”

@gswcowboy wrote:

“They lost all respect for KD lol. Got bums dissing him nowadays lol”

@jamalthehacker reacted:

“Who is this bum trynna talk s**t to national champion Cam Spencer”

The play happened as the last few seconds ticked in the third quarter. Desmond Bane faked a 3-point attempt before whipping a pass to Cam Spencer, who's on a two-way contract in Memphis, for a corner 3-pointer. Kevin Durant, already set to help rebound, tried to contest the shot but was too late. Spencer couldn't resist saying something to KD on his way to play defense.

Spencer continued to give the Memphis Grizzlies a push off the bench. He made two free throws with 14.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to extend his team’s lead to 120-115. KD drained a 3-pointer to inch the Phoenix Suns close but failed to convert a potential game-winning shot as the end-game buzzer sounded.

Kevin Durant missed crucial shots against Memphis in back-to-back games

The Memphis Grizzlies edged the Phoenix Suns 151-148 in overtime in late February. Kevin Durant missed a potential game-winning shot in regulation to send the game into the extra period. With Memphis holding a 3-point lead, KD missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer to allow the Grizzlies to walk away with the win.

Roughly two weeks later, Durant was in the same position with the game on the line. Like what happened last month, the All-Star forward misfired. He blew the opportunity to prevent the Grizzlies from sweeping the Suns in the season series.

Cam Spencer and the Grizzlies celebrated after Kevin Durant failed to drag the Suns to the finish line. Durant might have gotten the last laugh at he made the home team pay by making the potential game-winning shot.

