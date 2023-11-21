Why did Pistons announcers get annoyed at refs following Jokic ejection? Real reason explored

On Monday night, the Detroit Pistons found themselves matched up with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. The two-time MVP was ejected during the game, which led to a meltdown from the announcers.

It's rare to see Jokic get tossed from a game, but it happened on Monday night. After just 15 minutes on the floor, the All-Star center was given an early exit. Many weren't pleased about this, especially the Pistons' broadcasters.

As jokic was heading to the locker room, the Detroit broadcast called out the officials by name. They felt they made a bad decision tossing him, as many fans came to see him play.

Because of the refs' decision, fans were robbed of getting to see one of the NBA's top talents. In his short peroid of time on the floor, Jokic tallied nine points, five rebounds and five assists. Despite being without their top player, the Denver Nuggets managed to walk away with a 107-103 victory.

Detroit Pistons fans won't get another chance to see Nikola Jokic live

The announcers called out the officials because their move to eject Nikola Jokic was selfish. Since the Denver Nuggets are in the Western Conference, they only face the Detroit Pistons a few times a year. This was the only time fans could see him in person this year, and he didn't even get to play the full first half.

As one of the top stars in the game today, opposing fans showed up to see Jokic play. That said, the refs have had a different plan that night. Instead of just moving past whatever comments he made on the play, they handed him his second technical foul and tossed him from the matchup.

In the load management era, the league is doing everything it can to incentivize stars to suit up on a nightly basis. Part of why they want this is for situations like this. Because Detroit fans only get to see a star like Jokic once a year, they don't want to see their money wasted by buying a ticket only for him not to be in the game.

The Detroit announcers put it best. When fans purchase a ticket it's to see the players, not the officials. What made this decision even worse is that Jamal Murray was already sidelined due to injury. This left fans without the chance to see either of the top stars of the reigning champions the one time a year they come to town.