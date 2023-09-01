Why did Rashad McCants retire from NBA? Taking a closer look at his brief stint in the league

When Rashad McCants was competing for the University of North Carolina, he appeared to be the second coming of Michael Jordan. As a 2002 First-Team Parade All-American, 2003 ACC All-Freshman Team Member, 2004 First-Team All-ACC member, and NCAA Champ, he had it all.

During his three years with the University of North Carolina, Rashad continued to put on spectacular performances. In his freshman year, he averaged 17.0 points per game, before going on to improve to 20.0ppg in his sophomore year.

In his Junior year, which would be his last in the NCAA, he averaged 16.0ppg, making him a highly sought-after prospect in the draft. Along with his impressive scoring numbers came a remarkable 41.5% career three-point percentage in college, keeping McCants ahead of his time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After being selected 14th in the 2005 NBA draft, however, McCants just couldn't find his rhythm. He averaged 7.9ppg as a rookie before missing most of his second year in the league due to an injury.

When he returned during the 2007-08 season, he showed flashes of brilliance, averaging a career-high 14.9ppg on 45.3% from the field, but that didn't last long. After splitting time between the Timberwolves and the Sacramento Kings during the 2008-09 season, he was released due to an abdomen problem.

While fans hoped he would make a return, he never did, instead ultimately joining Ice Cube's Big3 league in 2017 as the No. 1 pick.

BIG3 - Week Five

What has Rashad McCants said about his underwhelming NBA career?

Although injuries seemed to significantly hold McCants back once he made it to the NBA, there's also another theory. Early on in his career, while playing with the Minnesota Timberwolves, McCants began dating Khloe Kardashian.

He quickly fell victim to what many call the "Kardashian Curse," like many other players before and after him. While many have written off the situation as merely a rumor or an urban legend, from the look of things, the relationship with Kardashian may have contributed to his demise.

Rashad McCants (BIG3 - Week Eight)

The Observer’s C. Jackson Cowart wrote, “McCants’ biggest regret was his highly-publicized relationship with reality TV star Khloe Kardashian late in his career, which he said gave people an opportunity to doubt his commitment to the NBA.”

McCart spoke about the alleged curse in an interview on The Herd five years ago:

"I think that it exists…..but only in our minds. It's a mental thing.

He went on to speak about Khloe,

"She's a high-profile celebrity, and I was in a small market Minnesota team, so once I made OK Magazine, People Magazine, and Media Takeout, I was getting unwarranted attention that conflicted with teammates, coaches, and GMs that were involved in my life at that time. So that can create a conflict, and it did."

The combination of his love life impacting his relationships with teammates and coaches and his injury history made McCants' career fall apart.

Since parting ways with the NBA, he has found success in the Big3, leading Trilogy to the first-ever league championship in 2017 while also winning MVP.

(Suggested Reading: Rashad McCants isn't buying the Austin Reaves hype)

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)