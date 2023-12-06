Why did referees award LA Lakers a timeout despite a loose ball? Crew Chief Josh Tiven explains controversial call

The LA Lakers held a 105-103 lead with 11.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James inbounded the ball to Austin Reaves who was closely hounded by Devin Booker. The Suns guard’s pressure caused Reaves to fumble with the ball just as Kevin Durant came over to help. As the trio battled for possession, the ball suddenly came loose and rolled towards Grayson Allen. Phoenix could have easily tied the game as Allen was under the Suns’ basket and no one was close to him.

One of the referees, though, signaled that a timeout had been called by “King James” during the scramble for the ball. Booker couldn’t believe the call as the Lakers shouldn’t have been given one. “AR” hardly had possession of the ball when he called the timeout.

After the game, the crew chief of Tuesday night’s game between the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns explained. Josh Tiven said:

“During live play, the official felt that LA still had possession of the ball when LeBron James requested a timeout. Through postgame video review in slow motion replay, we did see Austin Reaves had his left hand on the ball while it’s pinned against his left leg, which does constitute control.”

Josh Tiven's explanation on why the LA Lakers were allowed a crucial timeout late in the game against the Phoenix Suns.

Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller, who was calling the game for TNT, expressed what most fans felt during that sequence.

“The ball was a loose ball. How come it could have been a timeout when no one had possession? Let’s see here [watches review]. No one has possession! How can it be a timeout? When did LeBron [James] call timeout? No, the ball was loose.”

Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel, who formerly coached the LA Lakers, asked for an explanation during the game. The referees told him that the call was non-reviewable so there was nothing they could do about it.

Devin Booker expressed disappointment after the LA Lakers escaped with the win

At stake in the game between the Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers was a ticket to Las Vegas to play the New Orleans Pelicans. The winner was scheduled to play in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

LA came out hot but Phoenix showed heart and guts on the road. The Suns cut the Lakers’ deficit to 83-83 entering the fourth quarter. Basketball fans got their money’s worth as both teams exchanged haymakers in the last 12 minutes of the game.

As many expected, the outcome was decided late. The timeout given to the LA Lakers following LeBron James’ desperate attempt to save possession played a big impact in the Phoenix Suns’ loss.

Devin Booker had this to say to reporters about the call (via Malika Andrews):

“You know what happened. … The whole world seen it. I just got off on social media and other players around the league have seen it so, it is what it is. Refs miss calls sometimes but when they’re a bit that obvious, it’s tough. … We’re not asking for favoritism, just a fair chance.”

The LA Lakers and the Phoenix Suns can still face each other in the playoffs. It will be a seven-game series that basketball fans will be thrilled to see.