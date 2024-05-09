Why was Rick Carlisle ejected? Closer look at Pacers coach’s ouster in Game 2 vs Knicks

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle was ejected late in the thrilling Game 2 of the series between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks on Wednesday. The Knicks managed to pull off the victory, 130-121.

Carlisle was given a technical foul during a timeout with the Pacers behind 126-118. This came after he showed frustration when a double-dribble was initially called against the Knicks but then overturned.

With just 34 seconds remaining, Carlisle received a second technical foul and was subsequently ejected from the game.

Jalen Brunson capitalized on the situation by sinking both technical free throws.

There have been controversial calls left and right in the series, and after the game, Carlisle said the calls mostly affected the Pacers adversely and he had to let the officials know about it.

“The two technicals, you know, you gotta make a stand for your guys. You gotta stand up for what's right and what's not right, and that was it. So, we need to get home, we need to play better,” he said.

In terms of free throws, the Pacers attempted 17 and made 10, while the Knicks went 18 for 22 from the charity stripe.

Rick Carlisle calls out officiating in Knicks-Pacers

After the game, Rick Carlisle mentioned that the Pacers were supposed to submit video clips to the NBA office to protest certain calls but decided against it, expecting improved officiating in Game 2. However, Carlisle expressed disappointment as it turned out that this was not the case.

“When you submit things, the other team sees what you submit. There were 29 plays in Game 1 that we thought were clearly called the wrong way. I decided not to submit them because I just felt like, you know, we'd get a more balanced whistle tonight. It didn't feel that way,” he said.

One instance Carlisle cited was when Haliburton was pushed during a fastbreak in the third quarter.

Carlisle said the Pacers would be submitting clips of Game 2 to the league.

“I'm always talking to our guys about not making it about the officials, but we deserve a fair shot, you know? There’s not a consistent balance, and that's disappointing,” he said.

“Give New York credit for the physicality that they're playing with, but their physicality is rewarded, and ours is penalized time after time. So, you know, it's just, I'm just really disappointed. It's really disappointing.”

Game 3 will be in Indiana on Friday.