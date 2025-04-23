Why is Rui Hachimura wearing a mask in Timberwolves-Lakers Game 2? 

Rui Hachimura headed to the locker room in the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. the LA Lakers Game 2 on Tuesday. After the Lakers got a hot start with an 18-8 lead, Hachimura went down with a facial injury after Naz Reid inadvertently hit him. The Lakers forward headed to the locker room after falling to the ground for treatment.

Ad

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Lakers extended their lead to 15 (25-10) into the timeout following Hachimura's exit.

Hachimura returned with over six minutes left in the game. He was wearing a mask upon his return after taking a shot to the face. The Lakers had a 20-point lead at the time, while others held the fort on defense after missing Hachimura's size and length.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More