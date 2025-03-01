Why is Rui Hachimura not playing against Clippers? Lakers forward's absence from game explored (Feb. 28)

Rui Hachimura is reported to be out of their upcoming game against the LA Clippers on Friday. Hachimura suffered from a left knee injury on Thursday when they went up against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The LA Lakers forward made an early exit after playing 18 minutes in the game. Rui strained his left knee and didn't make a return to the hardwood on Thursday.

Despite Rui Hachimura's abrupt absence against the Wolves, the Lakers managed to come up with a 111-102 victory. LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves carried the team like usual.

While Hachimura is one of the team's core members, the trio of James, Doncic and Reaves might be able to manage without the Japanese star going up against the Clippers.

The LA Lakers went up against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night. It was their second out of the six-game home stretch. The Lakers came up with their fourth consecutive win as they beat the Timberwolves 111-102. Despite Rui Hachimura's sudden exit, LeBron James and the other starters did their part to win it at home.

Lakers beat Timberwolves despite Rui Hachimura's absence

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn

James had a dominant double-double performance on Thursday. He added 33 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block. While LeBron clearly took over the game, it's also apparent that he and his new co-star, Luka Doncic, have figured out their chemistry.

Doncic was still on top of his game despite sharing the rock with James and having a poor shooting performance. Luka also had a double-double performance with 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

Austin Reaves remained in his star form on Thursday to help the duo come up with the victory at home. Reaves added 23 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Looking at Reaves' numbers in the last 10 games since Doncic got traded to the Lakers, he has been superb. AR averaged 23.1 points, 6.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds. He has become LA's third star to help Luka and LeBron chase the Lakers' 18th title this season.

As for Rui Hachimura, there isn't any news regarding when he could make his return to the court. However, given that it's only a left knee strain, Hachimura shouldn't be out for too long.

