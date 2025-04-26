Why is Russell Westbrook not playing tonight? Nuggets star's absence against Clippers explored

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 26, 2025 21:20 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn
Looking at Russell Westbrook's absence for Game 4 of Denver Nuggets-LA Clippers series

Ahead of Game 4 in the Denver Nuggets-LA Clippers series, former MVP Russell Westbrook has been ruled out for tonight's game as a result of left foot inflammation.

ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news just hours before tip-off, which comes on the heels of Westbrook being listed as questionable for tonight's game on the 4:30 p.m. ET injury report shared by the team via NBA.com.

Now, the Denver Nuggets will have to stave off a 3-1 deficit on the road without the veteran guard, who has averaged 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game through the first three games of the series.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

