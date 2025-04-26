Why is Russell Westbrook not playing tonight? Nuggets star's absence against Clippers explored

Ahead of Game 4 in the Denver Nuggets-LA Clippers series, former MVP Russell Westbrook has been ruled out for tonight's game as a result of left foot inflammation.

ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news just hours before tip-off, which comes on the heels of Westbrook being listed as questionable for tonight's game on the 4:30 p.m. ET injury report shared by the team via NBA.com.

Now, the Denver Nuggets will have to stave off a 3-1 deficit on the road without the veteran guard, who has averaged 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game through the first three games of the series.

