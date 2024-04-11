Why is Russell Westbrook not playing tonight against Suns? Latest injury update for LA Clippers star (April 10) 

Russell Westbrook is on the LA Clippers' lengthy absentee list for Wednesday's showdown against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena. Westbrook and the Clippers clinched a playoff spot after beating the Suns in Phoenix on Tuesday. He started the game in James Harden's place at point guard.

The former NBA MVP produced a vintage Russell Westbrook game, tallying 16 points, 15 rebounds, 15 assists and two steals. The Clippers got a 37-10 first-quarter start courtesy of a 34-6 run to start the game. Westbrook was influential with his passing and physical play.

Why is Russell Westbrook not playing against Suns?

Russell Westbrook is not playing against the Suns because of hand injury management. The potential Hall of Famer returned a few weeks ago after suffering a hand fracture. Westbrook hasn't rested since, and with the Clippers sealing a playoff spot – likely as the fourth seed – they can afford to give him a night off.

Westbrook is listed on the Clippers' injury report for a left-hand contusion. He was questionable before Ty Lue revealed that he won't play.

Russell Westbrook inspires Clippers on a 7-2 run since return

If anybody doubted Russell Westbrook's impact, the team's with and without records with the former MVP should clear that narrative. Westbrook's near three-week absence saw the Clippers struggle heavily amid a successful season. They went 6-6 in his 12-game absence. The Clippers faced a realistic possibility of dropping into the play-in tournament bracket.

However, upon Westbrook's return, their fortunes turned as LA went on a 7-2 run. They have also missed Kawhi Leonard, arguably their best player, for five games.

Westbrook no longer carries an impact that is reflected solely by box scores. He's averaging a career-low 11.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists while primarily coming off the bench since the James Harden trade. Westbrook has started only 11 times, but that hasn't limited him from proving decisive in stretches where LA has misfired.

Westbrook's point-of-attack defense, playmaking and pace have given the Clippers' offense new life since he got there about 14 months ago off the buyout market. They missed the intensity and push needed amid their 6-6 run without him.

These factors make Westbrook an invaluable asset to the Clippers' playoff hopes. They have matched up against the Dallas Mavericks in the first round. He could be pivotal on both ends. Dallas has arguably the most skilled backcourt in Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, while their defense is also one of the best in the NBA.