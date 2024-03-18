Why are the San Antonio Spurs playing in Austin? Looking at alternative venue for NBA TV game

The Spurs have been playing in San Antonio since 1973 after being known as the Dallas Chaparrals prior. Since then, they've been a fixture in the San Antonio area and are well-loved by their home fans. However, they are temporarily playing against the Brooklyn Nets in Austin for a home game on Sunday.

Fans outside of the San Antonio area might be wondering why the Spurs have been displaced from the Frost Bank Center, and there seem to be two reasons for this.

First and foremost, the Spurs seem to be committed to expanding their influence in Texas, so they've chosen Austin as a secondary place to host home games. Their G-league affiliate already plays in Austin and they were permitted to play two home games there for the 2023-24 season as well as the 2024-25 season.

The game against the Nets is already their second home game at the Moody Center in Austin this season. The other game was when they hosted the Denver Nuggets on Friday (Mar. 15).

This particular date coincided with a concert by Canadian rapper Drake, which was held at the Frost Bank Center, which could be the second reason they chose these particular dates to play their home game in Austin.

The Spurs' next home game will be against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday and they will be back at the Frost Bank Center

Which arenas have the Spurs played in San Antonio?

While the Spurs have called San Antonio their home since 1973, they've changed their home arena several times. They started at the HemisFair Arena, their homecourt for twenty years from 1973 to 1993.

They moved to the Alamodome afterward, and during their time here, they won their first title in franchise history with Tim Duncan and David Robinson (1999). However, the series-clinching win was played at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

In 2002, they moved to the Frost Bank Center, formerly known as the AT&T Center. During the Big Three era with Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, the AT&T Center was one of the toughest places to play as the home team rarely gave up wins in front of their fans. They won four more championships here from 2003-2014.