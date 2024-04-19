Why is Steph Curry not playing in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors started their offseason on Tuesday when they were run out of the gym 118-94 by the Sacramento Kings. Nearly a year ago, the Dubs survived elimination at the hands of the same opponents behind Curry’s 50-point masterpiece. “Chef Curry” cooked the Kings in the first round of the playoffs last season but couldn’t summon the same performance in their last game.

Curry isn’t going anywhere but the Warriors face a season of uncertainty. They will have to decide what to do with Klay Thompson who had his worst game in probably two years. Against the Kings, the four-time champ didn’t attempt even one free throw and missed everything he launched during the game.

Sacramento set up a date with the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 8 seed and the right to face the top-seeded OKC Thunder. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors' front office will have to look hard at this year's result and make tough decisions.

Steph Curry failed to lead the Warriors to the playoffs for the first time with Green and Thompson healthy

The Warriors picked a skinny college kid named Steph Curry, who wasn’t even supposed to be the best point guard among the 2009 draftees. Two years later, they grabbed Klay Thompson, one of 2011’s best shooters out of Washington State. A year after Thompson’s arrival, Draymond Green fell to the Dubs in the second round.

When they’re healthy, the Warriors have never missed the playoffs until they were sent home this year by the Sacramento Kings. They didn’t make it past the regular season in 2020 when Curry played just five games. Golden State also couldn’t make the cut in 2021, losing in two play-in games to the LA Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies, without Klay Thompson.

Once the legendary trio were back in 2022, they promptly went back to the top of the NBA behind Steph Curry. For the first time in his career, he won the Finals MVP, silenced his critics, and extended the Dubs’ dynasty. The next year, they couldn’t get past LeBron James and the LA Lakers but believed they still had a championship core.

The Sacramento Kings refused to cooperate with the Golden State Warriors’ timeline and plan. 2024 ended that streak of playoff appearances for the Warriors when they’re iconic Big Three were healthy.

Steph Curry said that he couldn’t see himself playing without Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. But, he added that he “just wants to win” so the team’s front office will have some big and tough decisions to make in the summer.

