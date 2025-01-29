Why is Steph Curry not playing tonight against Jazz? Latest on Warriors superstar's absence (Jan. 28)

The Golden State Warriors downgraded the status of Steph Curry from questionable to out against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. He was on the list of potential inactive players for knee injury management. A few hours before tip-off, the Dubs decided to hold him out.

Anthony Slater reported the latest on the two-time MVP:

“Steph Curry is out tonight vs Jazz. Steve Kerr: ‘Knees are bothering him. Warriors are hopeful he plays tomorrow vs Thunder.’”

Curry has had a heavy workload over the past two months due to injuries to key players. On Saturday's 118-108 home loss to the LA Lakers, the superstar point guard finished with 13 points on 4-for-17 shooting, including 2-for-9 from deep. Curry went scoreless in the second half, including 0-for-5 in the fourth quarter with two turnovers.

The Golden State Warriors have struggled badly when the newly named All-Star starter is not on the floor. Utah has the worst record in the Western Conference, but without Curry, the Jazz’s chances of pulling off an upset improve.

When will Steph Curry return?

Steve Kerr said he hoped Steph Curry would return on Thursday, the second night of a back-to-back set for the Golden State Warriors. Golden State will host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Western Conference-leading OKC Thunder in the highly anticipated game.

The Dubs' decision to hold out Curry against the Utah Jazz was not surprising. They have tried to keep him out of back-to-back sets to manage his knees and sore right hand. There is a big chance he could return for the marquee showdown with the Thunder.

If the Warriors continue to sideline the four-time champ, his next opportunity to play will be on Friday against the Phoenix Suns. He would have had four days of rest if he is reactivated for the Suns game.

Steve Kerr needs his superstar to return as soon as possible. Heading into Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz, the Dubs held a 22-23 record, 11th in the Western Conference. They will have trouble climbing up the standings without the two-time MVP.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story that will be updated

