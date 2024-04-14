Why is Steph Curry not playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest injury update for Warriors guard (April 14)

Despite the Golden State Warriors being in 10th place (45-36 record) in the Western Conference, Steph Curry maintained one of the team's bright spots for an excellent individual season. With the team's final scheduled regular season game tonight against the Utah Jazz, fans are wondering about the status of the two-time MVP.

So why is Steph Curry not playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? According to the team's injury report, Curry is sidelined for the contest due to a right ankle injury. Alongside the Warriors star, Gary Payton II (calf), Klay Thompson (knee), Chris Paul (left hamstring), Jonathan Kuminga (pelvis) and Draymond Green (right knee) are all sidelined as well.

With their spot in the Play-In Tournament secured, the Warriors' medical staff decided to sit most of their starters in their 82nd game of the 2023-24 regular season.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry was available to play in the Golden State Warriors' last game on Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite losing the game 114-109, Curry still dropped 33 points (12/23 shooting, including 7/13 from 3-point range), five assists and four rebounds.

He played with no minutes restriction, logging 32 in the contest. Interestingly, Curry only missed seven games this season due to an ankle injury, which luckily didn't hamper him long this season.

Moreover, in the 74 games he's played this season, Curry is averaging 26.4 points (45.0% shooting, 40.8% from 3-point range), 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Steph Curry's stats vs Utah Jazz

In the 38 games he's played against the Utah Jazz in his NBA career, Steph Curry has averaged 23.4 points, 6.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

During his last game against the Jazz on Feb. 15, 2024, the Warriors superstar put up 16 points (4/14 shooting, including 2/8 from 3-point range), 10 assists and two rebounds.

Interestingly, his biggest outing against the Jazz was back on Jan. 31, 2014, when he dropped 44 points (14/26 shooting, including 8/13 from 3-point range), four assists and two rebounds.

Moreover, in the games he's played against the Jazz this season, Curry is averaging 20.5 points (39.4% shooting, including 37.5% from beyond the arc), 10.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

With a win tonight, Golden State can complete the regular season series sweep at 4-0 as Utah has struggled to win a matchup against them.

During their third head-to-head meeting back on Apr. 7, 2024, the Warriors secured a 118-110 victory over the Jazz. Klay Thompson led the way for his team with 32 points (12/23 shooting, including 6/13 from beyond the arc), five rebounds and four assists.