Why is Steph Curry not playing against Utah Jazz? Latest update on 2x MVP (April 7)

The Golden State Warriors have listed Steph Curry as out for their Sunday night clash against the Utah Jazz at Chase Center. However, fans need not worry about a prolonged absence from the superstar. Curry is not sidelined due to injury; rather, his absence is precautionary.

The Warriors have opted to rest Curry for their game against the Jazz following his 35-minute performance in their close loss to the Dallas Mavericks last Friday.

Warriors reporter Anthony Slater announced on X (formerly Twitter)

"Steph Curry is out tomorrow at home against the Jazz. The Warriors are resting him. Curry is at 71 games played this season. Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga are questionable. Gary Payton II is probable."

After recuperating from the ankle injury suffered during the Chicago Bulls' encounter, the "Baby Faced Assassin" embarked on a remarkable streak to steer the team back on course.

With only six games missed this season, it appears Steph Curry has rightfully earned a break, according to Anthony Slater, and the decision appears straightforward with a legitimate rationale.

How have the Golden State Warriors fared without Steph Curry?

In Steph Curry's absence, the Dubs have struggled, securing just one victory out of the six games played. With the season hanging in the balance, coach Steve Kerr appears to be taking a significant gamble by choosing to rest the superstar, particularly after the team's six-game winning streak was snapped by the Dallas Mavericks just a day earlier. However, in contrast, the Jazz are on an 11-game losing streak.

Aside from Curry, the team is grappling with concerns regarding three other players on the injury report. Jonathan Kuminga, who has been making waves as a rising star, has been out of action for the last six games due to a knee injury.

Andrew Wiggins was absent from the recent matchup against the Mavs due to an ankle injury. The most recent report suggests that both of these key players are now considered questionable for the upcoming game. Additionally, Gary Payton II is slated to play, as he has been listed as probable for the forthcoming contest.

Golden State Warriors playoff picture amid resting decision

The Golden State Warriors are adopting a long-term perspective by opting to rest Stephen Curry. Given that the team is trailing by four games behind the sixth spot, even in the scenario where they triumph in their remaining five games, it's probable that they will still end up participating in the Play-In Tournament.

Given the circumstances, the Warriors stand to gain more by prioritizing Curry's rest, ensuring he remains fresh for the play-in. With the likelihood of competing in two crucial games to secure a postseason spot, ensuring their top player is healthy and performing at his peak becomes paramount.

The play-in scenario promises to be challenging, with the Sacramento Kings, LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans holding the ninth, eighth and 10th seeds, respectively. The Lakers and Sacramento were playoff contenders last season, while the Pelicans competed in the Play-In Tournament.

This setup suggests intense competition and underscores the significance of each game for the Warriors' postseason aspirations.