Why is Stephen Curry not playing tonight against Bucks? Latest injury update for Warriors' superstar (January 13, 2024)

Stephen Curry will miss the Golden State Warriors' upcoming game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. The game, which will come on the heels of a back-to-back in Chicago, will see the Warriors look to pick up their second straight win after defeating the Bulls on Friday.

ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the Warriors will rest Curry against the Bucks.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Warriors (18-20) have continued to struggle, falling to a season-worst 12th place in the West. Despite that, just one game separates them from the tenth-place Utah Jazz and a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Amid reports of the team being open about their desire to be active before the trade deadline, Steve Kerr's group is in a must-win position.

Meanwhile, the Bucks (26-12) have continued to impress. The team sits in second place in the East, just three games behind the Boston Celtics while remaining 1.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers (3rd).

Expand Tweet

Looking at Stephen Curry's performance on Friday night in Chicago and the tough road ahead for the Warriors

Although the Golden State Warriors have been struggling, Stephen Curry has done his best to keep the team afloat. Given that, it's no surprise that reports have indicated that the team is willing to part ways with anyone besides Curry.

So far this season, Curry has averaged 26.7 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game. In addition, he's shooting 44.3% from the field and 39.8% from downtown, with all of the figures mentioned above seeing a drop-off from last season.

In scoring, Curry went from 29.4 ppg last season to 26.7 ppg this season. In field goal percentage, he dropped from 49.3% to 44.3% this season, with his three-point percentage dropping from 42.7% to 39.8%.

Similarly, his rebounding and assist numbers have dropped off, going from 6.1 rpg last season to 4.2 rpg this season and 6.3 apg to 4.8 apg.

In Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls, however, Curry tallied 27 points while dishing out nine assists, helping the team to overcome a massive deficit. Heading into halftime, the Warriors were down 13. However, at the end of regulation, the Warriors were up 140-131.

With the first half of the season almost behind us, the Golden State Warriors will have to do something drastic to go from 12th place to championship contenders. As players like Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins continue to underperform, expect things to heat up before the trade deadline.