Why Steve Kerr must change his stance on Jonathan Kuminga against Houston Rockets

Jonathan Kuminga has been one of the more rollercoaster players in the NBA this year, but apparently, he's lost Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr's trust. For Golden State's final game of the regular season and their play-in tournament win against the Memphis Grizzlies, Kuminga didn't get on the court.

Ad

Jonathan Kuminga has been unable to find a niche for himself in the Warriors' rotation since they traded for Jimmy Butler. The 6-foot-7 wing averaged the third-most points per game on the team, showing flashes throughout the year, but has been the odd man out. With their first round series upcoming, however, Steve Kerr will have to look back and re-evaluate Kuminga's role on the court.

The Houston Rockets present a serious challenge to the Warriors, trying to slow the pace of the game and send as many capable defenders as possible at Steph Curry. This can be a series that becomes a war of attrition, and the key might be Jonathan Kuminga.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jonathan Kuminga's lack of shooting forces Steve Kerr into awkward lineups

While Jonathan Kuminga has had some good shooting nights throughout the season, the Warriors wing is shooting just 30.5% from deep. His lack of three-point accuracy makes it difficult for Kerr to put him on the court with one of Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler or Kevon Looney, especially in the playoffs. Teams have shown a willingness to leave Kuminga open on the perimeter, daring him to shoot.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Lineups with Quinten Post at center or extremely small groups with Jonathan Kuminga at center are the only ones where he is the only non-shooter on the floor. Unfortunately for Steve Kerr, both of those lineups are a net-negative on the season and struggle mightily defensively, which he can't afford against a premier defensive team in Houston.

Steve Kerr has expressed a desire in using Kuminga in a similar role as Andrew Wiggins when he is on the court, but the addition of Jimmy Butler gives him a better option. That being said, the Warriors are much better off with Kuminga on the court from an overall talent perspective, regardless of the on-court fit.

Ad

How can Steve Kerr make the most of Jonathan Kuminga this offseason?

While the Warriors have had success playing Kuminga off the bench in the second half of the season, and the team is at their best when he is involved in the offense. When it comes to figuring out what role would serve him best, off-ball movement could be the best option. Jonathan Kuminga is a streaky shooter, but has been effective off screens and from the corners as a cutter.

Ad

Kuminga's athleticism is a game-swap and a single play will shift the tide of a game, so he is an invaluable asset in Steve Kerr's lineup as he plays a basketball form of chess against Ime Udoka. Kuminga has also shown superior defensive ability when he is in the right frame of mind, giving the Warriors another body to throw at Jalen Green down the stretch in the series.

If Steve Kerr can find a means to keep Kuminga on the floor in a playoff setting without giving up on the Golden State Warriors' offense, he will be able to get the most out of his roster. Otherwise, the Warriors could be headed for an early-season playoff exit that will have them questioning whether they should let Kuminga go this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.