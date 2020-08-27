'Why stop doing the very thing that offers you the biggest platform' - Draymond Green against canceling the NBA season

With the boycott of the NBA games yesterday, the future of the season now hangs in the balance. Players are divided as they have to choose whether or not resume play. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who is away from the NBA bubble, posted his opinion on the matter in a long Instagram comment which he later posted on Twitter.

Draymond Green wants NBA players to continue playing this season

Draymond Green in action for the Golden State Warriors

In his Instagram comment, Draymond Green raised many points as to why the NBA should not shut down. This came in response to news that the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers voted not to continue the NBA season.

Green raised several important points, saying that the NBA is just like any other business and that athletes aren't compelled to stop working while other businesses keep running.

Green went on to speak about the importance of an athlete's platform, saying:

"The notion that athletes should just stop working but no one else in the world should stop is baffling to me. Why stop doing the very thing that offers you the biggest platform to speak for those that look like me."

This is my response/many questions to a guy that said sports can wait. pic.twitter.com/OShzslHnwI — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 27, 2020

Draymond Green believes that boycotting NBA games will only take the players' platform away from them which will, in turn, be counterproductive to the social justice movement.

Advertisement

Also Read: Why are NBA games being postponed?

Draymond Green encourages players to keep using their platform to raise awareness

Draymond Green and LeBron James sharing a moment on the court

Draymond Green further added that he supports all of his fellow NBA players in the bubble who continue to stand up for what they believe in while continuing to play their hearts out on the basketball court.

Trusting each other, supporting each other! Pushing those narratives and putting in action all that we can for those people that can’t put it in action. Use the platform for them. Be very tactical and super specific of everything we want and desperately need! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 27, 2020

It is yet unclear whether the NBA season will be canceled or not. We are also unsure whether players such as LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard will play if the season continues. We look forward to news about the remainder of the NBA season in the coming few hours.

Also Read: From Barrack Obama to Bill Russell, latest reactions in support of NBA players boycotting the playoff games