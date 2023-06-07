Why are Suns waiving Chris Paul? Exploring the reason behind the franchise's decision

News recently broke that the Phoenix Suns plan to waive Chris Paul, making him a free agent this summer. With the offseason still a few weeks away, the front office is already making major changes.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes @BleacherReport. BREAKING: Phoenix Suns have notified star Chris Paul that he will be waived, making the future Hall of Famer one of the top free agents this offseason, league sources tell @NBAonTNT BREAKING: Phoenix Suns have notified star Chris Paul that he will be waived, making the future Hall of Famer one of the top free agents this offseason, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.

This move isn't totally shocking as Chris Paul's name was being floated around in trade rumors. After making a big splash in trading for Kevin Durant this season, it's clear the Phoenix Suns are trying to maximize their title window.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Part of why the Suns opted to waive Paul is because of how his contract was set up. The final two years of his four-year, $120 million contract were not fully guaranteed, leaving Phoenix on the hook for less money.

Chris Paul spent the past three seasons with Suns, and helped them reached the NBA Finals in 2021. The 38 year old point guard played in 59 games this season and averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists per game.

Following this rather shocking move, the future Hall of Fame point guard will hit the open market and try to find a new home this summer.

Poll : 0 votes