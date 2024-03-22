Why is Taurean Prince not playing tonight vs 76ers? Latest update on Lakers forward's early scratch from game

Taurean Prince will miss the Lakers' upcoming game with the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. With the team sitting in ninth place in the West, fresh off a win over the Atlanta Hawks, which snapped a two-game skid, the team will be without one of their best wings. After scoring eight points on 3-8 shooting from the floor on the Mar. 18 game against the Hawks, Taurean Prince will now miss Friday's game.

The news, of course, comes amid the Lakers' ongoing battle with the Golden State Warriors, with the two teams sitting within a half game of one another. As the postseason looms in the distance, both teams are vying for the ninth seed in order to increase their chances in the play-in tournament.

Heading into Friday's game, however, they will be without Taurean Prince.

Why is Taurean Prince sidelined for the Lakers' upcoming game with the Philadelphia 76ers?

Per the NBA.com injury report for Mar. 22 Prince is listed as out for personal reasons, meaning Lakers fans won't have to worry about his injury status. While there has been no word as to what the personal problems plaguing Prince are, the hope seems to be that he'll be back sooner rather than later.

In addition to Prince, the Lakers also notably have Colin Castleton, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and Christian Wood all out with significant injuries. The team also has LeBron James listed as questionable with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, and Anthony Davis listed as probable with bilateral Achilles tendinopathy.

In addition to the NBA.com injury report, which lists Prince as out for personal reasons, Lakers reporter Mike Trudell also reported the news:

Looking at the Lakers record against the Philadelphia 76ers this season

Friday's meeting between the LA Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers will be the second clash between the two teams this season. In addition to the Mar. 22 game, the teams competed on Nov. 27 in an early season matchup.

The game saw the 76ers pick up a dominant 138-94 win that included a 40-point outburst from the 76ers in the fourth quarter, where the Lakers scored just 14. The game also notably saw Joel Embiid pop off for his first triple-double of the season, while LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for just 35.

During the game, Taurean Prince notably racked up 29 minutes played, where he added 11 points to the team's total. With Prince averaging 28.2 minutes per game this season under Darvin Ham, the team will be hard-pressed to fill his minutes, and the gap he leaves on the defensive end of the floor.

With Prince out, expect Cam Reddish to receive added minutes, as well as Jaxson Hayes if LeBron James does in fact miss the game.