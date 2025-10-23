Why did Terry Rozier get arrested? Closer look at reports of FBI bringing in Heat guard

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was reportedly arrested early Thursday morning. The arrest comes as part of an FBI sports betting probe, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.Rozier was arrested at a hotel in Orlando, Florida. The Heat was on the road on Wednesday to face the Orlando Magic, and he did not play due to a coach's decision.The former Charlotte Hornets’ star troubles started when he was reportedly under a federal investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.He was investigated for an alleged connection with unusual betting activity tied to a game (against the New Orleans Pelicans) he played on March 23, 2023, while he was with the Hornets.A monitoring firm (U.S. Integrity, formerly IC360) flagged high volumes of bets on Rozier’s “unders.” He was investigated by the league, which performed an internal investigation and found no violation of league rules. He was reportedly cleared of any wrongdoing by the league, though the FBI continued.His lawyer, Jim Trusty, told ESPN that Terry Rozier met with league and FBI officials multiple times in 2023 and that the initial investigation determined that he had done nothing wrong.Terry Rozier speaks on his return from hamstring injuryTerry Rozier suffered a hamstring injury during practice on Oct. 1. He spoke about the injury and his expectations for the 2025-26 season.“I feel good. I feel good,” he said. “But I feel good. It’s been a good rehab. I don’t know what the guys got in mind. I’m just here to play my best basketball and try to help out the younger guys. But that’s all I ask for is a fair opportunity, a fair chance.”“Last season it was rough, definitely for me,” Rozier added. “So I had a whole lot of the whole summer just to reflect on what I want to do and what I want to bring to this team. I’m ready. …But if not, I’m still going to be here in voice and be that vet.”He started 23 games last season for the Heat and is not projected as a rotation player for this season. Rozier averaged 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season for Miami.