"Why would you trade Cryrie for Westbrick?", "KD says no delete this s**t" - Fans turn in hilarious reactions after trade experts speculate a potential LeBron James-Kyrie Irving reunion

Recent gossip around Kyrie Irving has lent some interesting theories. With a potential reunion with LeBron James in the cards, fans have had some incredible reactions to the pair coming together.

Reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania earlier yesterday, Irving has reached an impasse with the Brooklyn Nets.

With his future with the franchise being an unknown, Charania also mentioned that the LA Lakers had shown interest in pursuing the guard.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Inside Pass at theathletic.com/3373269/2022/0… Sources: Kyrie Irving, Nets are at impasse in conversations about his future in Brooklyn, clearing way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open market. Lakers and Knicks expected to emerge among potential suitors.Inside Pass at @TheAthletic Sources: Kyrie Irving, Nets are at impasse in conversations about his future in Brooklyn, clearing way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open market. Lakers and Knicks expected to emerge among potential suitors.Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3373269/2022/0…

This came as a shock, considering the state of the Lakers. Fans had some hilarious reactions when thinking about a potential reunion between the Cavs duo.

Taking into consideration the potential of Kyrie Irving joining forces with LeBron James, here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

CleWest @erjmanlasvegas Kyrie Irving and LeBron James reuniting

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James reuniting https://t.co/YMpcGK1LxY

Crucifi❌io @Crucifixio theScore @theScore Kyrie and LeBron in L.A. Russ and KD together again in Brooklyn. 🍿



Who says no? 🧐 Kyrie and LeBron in L.A. Russ and KD together again in Brooklyn. 🍿Who says no? 🧐 https://t.co/hnD04Kg7GC I fell for this bullshit this past season. NBA Finals were supposed to be Anthony Davis, Lebron James and Russell Westbrook vs. Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden. What we get? Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green with their 4th ring. So no. F*ck you. twitter.com/thescore/statu… I fell for this bullshit this past season. NBA Finals were supposed to be Anthony Davis, Lebron James and Russell Westbrook vs. Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden. What we get? Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green with their 4th ring. So no. F*ck you. twitter.com/thescore/statu…

Junior Maruwa @juniormaruwa Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Inside Pass at theathletic.com/3373269/2022/0… Sources: Kyrie Irving, Nets are at impasse in conversations about his future in Brooklyn, clearing way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open market. Lakers and Knicks expected to emerge among potential suitors.Inside Pass at @TheAthletic Sources: Kyrie Irving, Nets are at impasse in conversations about his future in Brooklyn, clearing way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open market. Lakers and Knicks expected to emerge among potential suitors.Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3373269/2022/0… If Kyrie Irving were to somehow end up at the Lakers I hope a reporter asks him if he came back to LeBron James because he’s like a father to him. twitter.com/shamscharania/… If Kyrie Irving were to somehow end up at the Lakers I hope a reporter asks him if he came back to LeBron James because he’s like a father to him. twitter.com/shamscharania/…

Ryan Rueda @iDude14



LeBron James, a fully motivated Kyrie Irving and a healthy Anthony Davis gonna be tough to beat. 🏽 Kyrie on the Lakers would be hilarious but I’m all for it.LeBron James, a fully motivated Kyrie Irving and a healthy Anthony Davis gonna be tough to beat. Kyrie on the Lakers would be hilarious but I’m all for it.LeBron James, a fully motivated Kyrie Irving and a healthy Anthony Davis gonna be tough to beat. 👌🏽

Bighoncho_roy🏈 @Bighoncho_Roy Me after seeing kyrie Irving reuniting with LeBron James Me after seeing kyrie Irving reuniting with LeBron James😎💯 https://t.co/UmFvA4ACPR

𝑻𝒐𝒏𝒚 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒌𓂀 🇨🇲🇩🇪 @Tonye237 LeBron James Kyrie irving Healthy Davis . Scary hours LeBron James Kyrie irving Healthy Davis . Scary hours

Pauly :D @Pd19V

Kyrie is box office but for how many games will he play though? Lol @Lakers Lead @Lakers Kyrie is box office but for how many games will he play though? Lol @LakersLead @Lakers 🤔 Kyrie is box office but for how many games will he play though? Lol

Michael Goldman @MichaelRGoldman @Lakers Lead @Lakers Come on, be real. The guy is a head case and almost never plays close to a full season, and rarely is it cuz of injury. At least Russ plays every game. @LakersLead @Lakers Come on, be real. The guy is a head case and almost never plays close to a full season, and rarely is it cuz of injury. At least Russ plays every game.

L2L @ShallNotPerish_ @theScore Why would you trade Cryrie for Westbrick? @theScore Why would you trade Cryrie for Westbrick?

Kyrie Irving has proven himself to be one of the best offensive players in the league. However, the drama that follows him acts as an inhibitor to making a move for him.

This additionally becomes a point of uncertainty when considering his relationship with LeBron James. Although the two made for one of the most dynamic duos during their time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, this deteriorated rapidly.

This poor and controversial dynamic could be counterproductive for the Lakers in the long run. But given their current situation with Russell Westbrook, could making a move for a reunion really be the better alternative?

Should the LA Lakers consider pairing Kyrie Irving with LeBron James?

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving shake hands after a game.

While history supports the chemistry between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, time has not been as kind. As mentioned earlier, the relationship isn't what it used to be. But could it still be more beneficial for the Lakers?

This could be an effective move. However, several considerations will have to be made. While excluding Irving's personal issues and LeBron's health, the Lakers could have tried-and-tested success on their hands.

Bleacher Report @blaetcherreport The Lakers prefer Russell Westbrook over Kyrie Irving, LA is hesitant about Kyrie's 'off-court distractions' The Lakers prefer Russell Westbrook over Kyrie Irving, LA is hesitant about Kyrie's 'off-court distractions' 😳 https://t.co/z3hSywhw1s

Unfortunately, it seldom works out in this manner.

The first major problem for LA is offloading Westbrook. Given the poor performances he had last season, it seems unlikely that the Nets would be interested in picking him up.

Nick Wright suggested a trade that would see Anthony Davis packaged with Westbrook to the Brooklyn Nets. This would see Ben Simmons join Irving on the Lakers.

While this seems appealing on paper, it creates a host of problems for both teams in the future.

The Purple and Gold's pursuit of Irving hasn't emerged as a new topic either. The Lakers had reportedly considered making a move for Irving during his absence from the league.

With vaccine mandate drama keeping the superstar away from action, L.A. showed some interest in acquiring him. However, they opted to give Westbrook time to integrate into the system.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far