"Why would you trade Cryrie for Westbrick?", "KD says no delete this s**t" - Fans turn in hilarious reactions after trade experts speculate a potential LeBron James-Kyrie Irving reunion

Recent gossip around Kyrie Irving has lent some interesting theories. With a potential reunion with LeBron James in the cards, fans have had some incredible reactions to the pair coming together.
Reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania earlier yesterday, Irving has reached an impasse with the Brooklyn Nets.
With his future with the franchise being an unknown, Charania also mentioned that the LA Lakers had shown interest in pursuing the guard.
This came as a shock, considering the state of the Lakers. Fans had some hilarious reactions when thinking about a potential reunion between the Cavs duo.
Taking into consideration the potential of Kyrie Irving joining forces with LeBron James, here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:
Kyrie Irving has proven himself to be one of the best offensive players in the league. However, the drama that follows him acts as an inhibitor to making a move for him.
This additionally becomes a point of uncertainty when considering his relationship with LeBron James. Although the two made for one of the most dynamic duos during their time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, this deteriorated rapidly.
This poor and controversial dynamic could be counterproductive for the Lakers in the long run. But given their current situation with Russell Westbrook, could making a move for a reunion really be the better alternative?
Should the LA Lakers consider pairing Kyrie Irving with LeBron James?
While history supports the chemistry between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, time has not been as kind. As mentioned earlier, the relationship isn't what it used to be. But could it still be more beneficial for the Lakers?
This could be an effective move. However, several considerations will have to be made. While excluding Irving's personal issues and LeBron's health, the Lakers could have tried-and-tested success on their hands.
Unfortunately, it seldom works out in this manner.
The first major problem for LA is offloading Westbrook. Given the poor performances he had last season, it seems unlikely that the Nets would be interested in picking him up.
Nick Wright suggested a trade that would see Anthony Davis packaged with Westbrook to the Brooklyn Nets. This would see Ben Simmons join Irving on the Lakers.
While this seems appealing on paper, it creates a host of problems for both teams in the future.
The Purple and Gold's pursuit of Irving hasn't emerged as a new topic either. The Lakers had reportedly considered making a move for Irving during his absence from the league.
With vaccine mandate drama keeping the superstar away from action, L.A. showed some interest in acquiring him. However, they opted to give Westbrook time to integrate into the system.