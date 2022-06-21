Create
"Why would you trade Cryrie for Westbrick?", "KD says no delete this s**t" - Fans turn in hilarious reactions after trade experts speculate a potential LeBron James-Kyrie Irving reunion

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving share the floor for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Modified Jun 21, 2022 11:32 PM IST

Recent gossip around Kyrie Irving has lent some interesting theories. With a potential reunion with LeBron James in the cards, fans have had some incredible reactions to the pair coming together.

Reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania earlier yesterday, Irving has reached an impasse with the Brooklyn Nets.

With his future with the franchise being an unknown, Charania also mentioned that the LA Lakers had shown interest in pursuing the guard.

Sources: Kyrie Irving, Nets are at impasse in conversations about his future in Brooklyn, clearing way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open market. Lakers and Knicks expected to emerge among potential suitors.Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3373269/2022/0…

This came as a shock, considering the state of the Lakers. Fans had some hilarious reactions when thinking about a potential reunion between the Cavs duo.

Taking into consideration the potential of Kyrie Irving joining forces with LeBron James, here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James reuniting https://t.co/YMpcGK1LxY
I fell for this bullshit this past season. NBA Finals were supposed to be Anthony Davis, Lebron James and Russell Westbrook vs. Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden. What we get? Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green with their 4th ring. So no. F*ck you. twitter.com/thescore/statu…
best duo🥺@KingJames @KyrieIrving https://t.co/xuNo1o6k2v
If Kyrie Irving were to somehow end up at the Lakers I hope a reporter asks him if he came back to LeBron James because he’s like a father to him. twitter.com/shamscharania/…
Kyrie on the Lakers would be hilarious but I’m all for it.LeBron James, a fully motivated Kyrie Irving and a healthy Anthony Davis gonna be tough to beat. 👌🏽
Me everytime people talk about @KingJames and @KyrieIrving 🥹 https://t.co/CvqSCa4bEN
Me after seeing kyrie Irving reuniting with LeBron James😎💯 https://t.co/UmFvA4ACPR
LeBron James Kyrie irving Healthy Davis . Scary hours
@LakersLead @Lakers Bruh how many times Kyrie gotta say he don’t fuck w/ Bron
@LakersLead @Lakers 🤔 Kyrie is box office but for how many games will he play though? Lol
@RichardNebens @LakersLead @Lakers At least kyrie plays well when he actually shows up Russ in the other hand 😔
@LakersLead @Lakers Come on, be real. The guy is a head case and almost never plays close to a full season, and rarely is it cuz of injury. At least Russ plays every game.
Wearing purple and gold colors too. 👀 Run it back, @KyrieIrving @KingJames https://t.co/SY5I4nttXX
@theScore KD says no delete this shit
@theScore Why would you trade Cryrie for Westbrick?

Kyrie Irving has proven himself to be one of the best offensive players in the league. However, the drama that follows him acts as an inhibitor to making a move for him.

This additionally becomes a point of uncertainty when considering his relationship with LeBron James. Although the two made for one of the most dynamic duos during their time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, this deteriorated rapidly.

This poor and controversial dynamic could be counterproductive for the Lakers in the long run. But given their current situation with Russell Westbrook, could making a move for a reunion really be the better alternative?

Should the LA Lakers consider pairing Kyrie Irving with LeBron James?

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving shake hands after a game.
While history supports the chemistry between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, time has not been as kind. As mentioned earlier, the relationship isn't what it used to be. But could it still be more beneficial for the Lakers?

This could be an effective move. However, several considerations will have to be made. While excluding Irving's personal issues and LeBron's health, the Lakers could have tried-and-tested success on their hands.

The Lakers prefer Russell Westbrook over Kyrie Irving, LA is hesitant about Kyrie's 'off-court distractions' 😳 https://t.co/z3hSywhw1s

Unfortunately, it seldom works out in this manner.

The first major problem for LA is offloading Westbrook. Given the poor performances he had last season, it seems unlikely that the Nets would be interested in picking him up.

Nick Wright suggested a trade that would see Anthony Davis packaged with Westbrook to the Brooklyn Nets. This would see Ben Simmons join Irving on the Lakers.

While this seems appealing on paper, it creates a host of problems for both teams in the future.

The Purple and Gold's pursuit of Irving hasn't emerged as a new topic either. The Lakers had reportedly considered making a move for Irving during his absence from the league.

With vaccine mandate drama keeping the superstar away from action, L.A. showed some interest in acquiring him. However, they opted to give Westbrook time to integrate into the system.

