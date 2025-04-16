Why was Trae Young ejected? Closer look at Hawks star’s tossing as Magic clinch 7th seed

Trae Young's displeasure with the referees' decision-making saw him ejected from the play-in game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The Atlanta Hawks superstar was tossed with less than five minutes left in the final quarter as Orlando locked up a No. 7 seed with a comprehensive 120-95 win.

Young, who had earlier been assessed with technical, was whistled for a second when he riled up the refs the wrong way. Footage showed him snatching the ball from the referee, and the move resulted in an automatic toss.

The All-Star guard ended his evening with 28 points, two rebounds, and six assists in 39 minutes of action. The loss sees Trae Young and Atlanta wait for the loser of tomorrow's Play-In game between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, Orlando will face the Boston Celtics in the first round.

