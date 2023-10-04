“Why would you have treated me this way?”: Khloe Kardashian angered over ex-husband Tristan Thompson’s perspective

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have been through a lot in their relationship, but are still trying to make things work. Despite long work to get things in a healthy place, the reality TV star is not over things that happened in the past.

Khloe Kardashian began dating Tristan Thompson back in 2019. However, the two split up three years later due to suspicions of infidelity. Since then, the couple have gotten back together on numerous occasions.

During a recent episode of "The Kardashians," Khloe went on a big rant about being mistreated by Thompson despite him constantly stating his love for her.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Tristan has said before, like, I’m his person. I’m not saying I don’t believe him, but I’ve heard this. And of course, it’s angered me before because I’m like, well, if I am, then why would you have treated me this way? And how many times?” Kardashian question in the clip.

The couple are currently parents to two children. They had their daughter in the early years of their relationship, and gave birth to a boy in the summer of 2022.

Tristan Thompson getting another change to hang around in the NBA

When Tristan Thompson first started dating Khloe Kardashian, his NBA career was at an all-time high. Alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, he helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win their first championship in franchise history.

Similar to his relationship, Thompson's career has taken a hit in recent years. Since leaving the Cavaliers in 2020, he's struggled to find a home in the league. Some of Thompson's brief stops include the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics. After starting the year as an alayst for ESPN, Thompson suited up for the Lakers last postseason and got playing time against the Denver Nuggets.

This offseason, Thompson has been given another opportunity to stick around in the league. In what some considered a shocking move, the Cleveland Cavaliers signed the veteran big man to a one-year deal. Along with bringing championship experience, he can be a mentor to Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

During media day, Thompson touched on getting to return to the team that drafted him fourth overall 12 years ago. He always had a feeling he'd end up back in Cleveland, and feels like he has something to offer the team.

Expand Tweet

Led by a pair of exciting gaurds in Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, the Cavaliers will look to be one of the Eastern Conference's top teams in 2024.