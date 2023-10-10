Why did Trevor Ariza's ex-wife Bree Anderson quash her fight for permanent restraining order against former NBA champion?

Former NBA champion Trevor Ariza has recently been in the news because of issues in his personal life.

Ariza played for the likes of the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers. He married Bree Anderson in April 2018 and has two children. Their relationship, though, deteriorated when Anderson filed for divorce, alleging that Ariza mistreated her verbally and physically in front of their kids.

According to Radar, amidst their divorce proceedings, Anderson requested a restraining order against Trevor.

Only months after asking for $60k per month from the former NBA star, she agreed a lower monthly support payment as part of their settlement. The move seemed to be motivated by a desire to end the possibly time-consuming and expensive legal dispute.

As Ariza claimed that his savings had been spent while contesting the divorce, the protracted legal proceedings were emotionally taxing and financially onerous for both sides.

More about Trevor Ariza and Bree Anderson's divorce

According to court filings, the couple will have joint custody of their two minor children, according to the agreement. Trevor Ariza consented to provide $10k in child support each month, apart of his children's medical and educational costs.

Ariza admitted that the child support decision resulted from negotiation and compromise and is not a 'guideline child support' order. He determined the guideline child support order to be $2,481:

"I am now unemployed & cannot maintain my former lifestyle"

Ariza asserted that since leaving the NBA in 2022, his money had dried up. His team disclosed that the former Laker had spent all his savings while going through the divorce. Scrutinizing all these events, Anderson reached a compromise in the settlement's financial terms and agreed to not be given spousal support by Ariza.

According to the agreement, Trevor Ariza will maintain the property in Playa Vista, close to Los Angeles, while Bree will receive the family house in San Diego, California. Bree's deadline to leave the Playa Vista house is Dec. 15. Up until December, Ariza will be permitted to utilize the San Diego house.

According to the deal, Bree will receive a half stake in Ariza's $401k and pension funds with the NBA.

One of Trevor's greatest accomplishments was leading the Lakers to the NBA title in 2009. He earned a second-team Parade All-American in 2003 and 2004 and was chosen to the Pac-10 All-Freshman Team in 2004.

The NBA veteran made a staggering $118 million during his 18-year career and retired after the 2022 season.