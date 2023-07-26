"Why are you trying to get out?": Tracy McGrady cannot make sense of James Harden requesting a trade from the Sixers

Tracy McGrady weighed in on James Harden’s demand to be traded by the Philadelphia 76ers to a championship-contending team. “The Beard” opted into the final year of his contract and asked the team’s president of basketball operations Daryl Morey to trade him.

Here’s what the Hall of Famer had to say in an interview with Howard Beck about the Harden situation:

“I don't understand for the life of me what James Harden is doing. Why are you trying to get out? That makes zero sense to me. Not only that, but I look at all the teammates he's played with.

"James has probably played with more Hall of Famers than anybody in the league, and he doesn't have a ring to show for it”

James Harden’s list of teammates contains some of the biggest NBA stars. He has played with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul and most recently reigning MVP Joel Embiid. While his accomplishments have been superb, he remains without a championship.

McGrady added:

“I don't know what he's looking for. And maybe there's some internal bull**it that is going on that we don't know about. Because it doesn't make any sense to me to leave the MVP, and the Eastern Conference, where you have a shot to at least play for a championship. It's got to be something deeper than what you know. Get over it, man.”

The Philadelphia 76ers, behind James Harden and Joel Embiid, were on the brink of eliminating the Boston Celtics in the playoffs last season. Philly had a 3-2 series lead but collapsed yet again with back-to-back terrible performances from the duo, particularly “The Beard.”

Harden is reportedly keen on joining former teammate Russell Westbrook in LA to play for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Westbrook and last season’s NBA assists leader will still not be the favorites to come out of the stacked Western Conference.

Here's the full Howard Beck interview with Tracy McGrady

James Harden has been known to disappear in the playoffs

Had James Harden been able to sustain his regular season form to the playoffs, he might have already won at least one NBA championship. “The Beard,” though, has time and again disappointed in the postseason.

Last season’s loss to the Boston Celtics was a perfect example. After Philly took a 3-2 series lead, Harden was nowhere to be found.

The 10x All-Star played 43 minutes in Game 6 and finished with 13 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals with five turnovers. He shot 4-16 from the field, including 0-6 from deep.

On several occasions, Harden was booed by 76ers home fans as he often wouldn’t even look at the rim and score. He was timid, hesitant and looked afraid of the big moment.

Game 7 was even worse for James Harden. The Boston Celtics closed the Philadelphia 76ers out behind Jayson Tatum’s 51 points. Harden ended the night with nine points, seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and five turnovers.

For years, analysts have been calling him a “choker.” His latest playoff dud didn’t change that narrative. Harden may want to go elsewhere again, but unless he proves he’s up for the big moments, he may not win one championship as a superstar.

