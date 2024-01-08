Why did Ty Lue bench Kawhi Leonard with 2:47 to go in close loss? Closer look as 2x Finals MVP responds

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers saw their five-game winning streak snapped on Sunday, as they fell 106-103 to their crosstown rivals, the LA Lakers. The Clippers had numerous chances to tie or take the lead down the stretch. However, despite the close score, Leonard was benched for most of the game’s closing minutes.

Trailing 98-95 with 2:47 remaining, Clippers coach Ty Lue subbed Leonard out in favor of shooting guard Terance Mann. The Clippers went on to tie the game 98-98 with the two-time NBA champion sidelined.

However, they ultimately fell behind 103-101 before Leonard subbed back in with 17.0 seconds remaining and the Lakers having possession.

Teams typically want their best players on the floor to close games. So, after the loss, Leonard was asked about Lue’s decision to rest him. The two-time Finals MVP attributed the move to his latest minutes restriction.

“I guess we were trying to hit a certain minute mark, and that’s what happened,” Leonard said.

However, if it was up to him, he would have preferred to stay on the court.

“I would love to be on the floor and play, but it is what it is,” Leonard said. “We have more games to play. That’s how it rolled out tonight.”

Leonard recorded 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists, three steals, two blocks and two 3-pointers on 35.3% shooting in 35 minutes. He finished tied for the second on his team in scoring, with teammates Paul George and Ivica Zubac tying for a team-best 22 points.

Meanwhile, the Lakers were led by superstar forward LeBron James’ game-high 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on 57.9% shooting.

Ty Lue on his decision to rest Kawhi Leonard down the stretch against the Lakers

During his postgame interview, Ty Lue also spoke about his decision to rest Kawhi Leonard late in Sunday’s loss against the Lakers. Lue attributed the choice to his mismanagement of the superstar forward’s minutes.

According to Lue, with the Clippers mounting a comeback, he subbed Leonard in too early, leading him to reach his minutes restriction earlier than planned. However, Lue took full responsibility for his lapse in judgment.

“That's on me. That was a decision I made to get him in early when we were down eight,” Lue said.

The Clippers entered Sunday having won five straight games and 15 of their last 18. Meanwhile, the Lakers were on a four-game losing streak, having lost nine of their last 11 games. So, both teams’ streaks reached their conclusion.

The Clippers (22-13) will look to bounce back when they host the Phoenix Suns (19-17) on Monday. On the flip side, the Lakers (18-19) will look to keep up their momentum when they host the Toronto Raptors (15-21) on Tuesday.

